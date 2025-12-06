Black Stars set to play in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia for 2026 World Cup group stage

Ghana will play their 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage matches in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia, according to the full tournament schedule unveiled on Saturday. The Black Stars kick off their campaign on Wednesday, June 17, when they face Panama at BMO Field in Toronto at 7pm Eastern Time.

Ghana’s second match pits them against England on Monday, June 23, at Gillette Stadium in Boston at 4pm Eastern Time. The Black Stars will conclude their Group L fixtures against Croatia on Friday, June 27, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 5pm Eastern Time.

The venue assignments provide Ghana with a compact travel schedule along the United States East Coast. All three stadiums are located within relatively close proximity, with Toronto approximately 550 miles from Boston and Philadelphia roughly 300 miles from Boston. This geographical advantage could help minimize travel fatigue for Otto Addo’s squad during the intensive group phase.

BMO Field in Toronto, which seats 30,000 spectators, will host Ghana’s tournament opener against Panama. The stadium, home to Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the Canadian national team, offers an intimate atmosphere that could benefit the Black Stars. Toronto’s large Ghanaian diaspora community is expected to provide strong support during the match.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, located just outside Boston, will stage Ghana’s crucial encounter with England. The 65,000 capacity venue regularly hosts New England Patriots NFL games and has previously welcomed major international football matches. The stadium’s modern facilities and excellent sightlines make it one of North America’s premier sporting venues.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, will host Ghana’s final group match against Croatia. The 69,000 seat stadium features a natural grass surface and has hosted major international tournaments, including matches during Copa America Centenario in 2016.

England opens their Group L campaign earlier on June 17 with a 4pm kickoff against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This scheduling means Ghana could benefit from knowing the result of that match before taking the field against Panama later the same evening.

The Black Stars face a challenging path to the knockout rounds. England enters as one of the tournament favorites under manager Thomas Tuchel, while Croatia brings extensive World Cup experience after reaching the 2018 final and 2022 semi finals. Panama, though considered the weakest side in the group, proved competitive during their 2018 World Cup debut.

Under the expanded 48 team format, only the top two teams from each group automatically advance to the round of 32, with four of the best third placed teams also progressing. Ghana must finish in the top two positions or secure one of the four best third place spots to extend their tournament beyond the group phase.

The Black Stars last reached the knockout stage in 2010 when they advanced to the quarter finals in South Africa, coming agonizingly close to becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi finals. Ghana failed to progress from the group in both 2014 and 2022, making qualification from Group L a critical objective.

Coach Otto Addo, who guided Ghana to the 2022 World Cup before stepping down and then returning in March 2024, expressed confidence about the team’s prospects. Speaking after Friday’s draw, Addo emphasized that Ghana possesses the quality to compete with any opponent on their best day.

Assistant coach John Paintsil echoed that optimism, stating the team believes it can dominate the tournament. The former Ghana international, who appeared in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, emphasized the importance of taking qualification one step at a time while maintaining belief in the squad’s capabilities.

Ghana’s participation in Toronto could draw significant support from Canada’s substantial Ghanaian population. Toronto hosts one of the largest Ghanaian communities in North America, with estimates suggesting over 50,000 people of Ghanaian descent live in the Greater Toronto Area. This demographic could create a virtual home atmosphere for the Black Stars.

The knockout stage schedule reveals that if Ghana wins Group L, they would face a third place team at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 1. A second place finish would likely result in a round of 32 match against the winner of Group J, which includes Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

The 2026 World Cup represents Ghana’s fifth appearance at the tournament and potentially their best opportunity in years to make a deep run. The expanded format offers more pathways to advancement, while the revamped squad features a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talent.

FIFA officials indicated that venue assignments factored in considerations including recovery time between matches, climate conditions and travel distances. The decision to keep Ghana’s matches concentrated along the East Coast suggests recognition of these logistical factors in creating a fair competition framework.

The tournament culminates with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm local time. Ghana’s journey to reach that final match begins with their June 17 opener against Panama in Toronto.