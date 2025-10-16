Black Stars Set for South Korea Friendly Next Month

Ghana’s Black Stars will take on South Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly as part of a strategic Asian tour in November aimed at testing the team’s readiness ahead of next year’s tournament. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in Seoul, according to the Ghana Football Association.

The fixture follows Ghana’s earlier friendly against Japan on November 14 during the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup, creating a back-to-back challenge against two established World Cup participants. The Asian tour forms part of a strategic plan to give the team top-level opposition as they prepare for the tournament in June next year.

Ghana secured a dramatic 3-2 victory the last time the two sides met at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a goal from Mohammed Salisu. The upcoming rematch promises to renew a compelling rivalry between the two nations.

Ghana’s qualification came after a 1-0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, securing the country’s place in a fifth World Cup appearance. Coach Otto Addo will use the Asian tour to assess squad depth and fine-tune tactical approaches before the global tournament.

The timing proves strategically sound for Ghana’s preparation. Both Japan and South Korea have secured World Cup qualification, ensuring the Black Stars will face the caliber of opposition they’re likely to encounter in North America next June. This competitive exposure allows Ghana to evaluate how they perform against teams with comparable World Cup experience and technical sophistication.

The dual friendly arrangement also reflects broader GFA strategy. Rather than relying solely on African opponents for preparation, facing established Asian football powers provides Ghana’s players with valuable exposure to different tactical systems and playing styles. Such variety in preparation often proves crucial during major tournaments where adaptability becomes decisive.

For individual players, these high-profile matches offer significant opportunities. Performances against world-class opposition can enhance player profiles globally, potentially attracting interest from elite European clubs. Additionally, exposure to Korean and Japanese coaching methodologies and training standards provides the entire squad with insights into different football ecosystems.

Ghana currently leads their World Cup qualifying group with strong performances throughout the campaign. The Asian tour reflects confidence in the squad’s capabilities while maintaining focus on continuous improvement. Officials describe the matches as essential preparation for a competition where Ghana aims to progress beyond their historical limitations at the World Cup level.

The Black Stars have never advanced beyond the group stage of a World Cup. With talented players now maturing in top European leagues and a cohesive squad mentality developing under Addo’s leadership, Ghana’s fourth attempt at the tournament carries genuine aspirations for a deep run in 2026.