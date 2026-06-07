Black Stars play Honduras in final World Cup test

Ghana’s Black Stars will close their World Cup preparations against Honduras on 9 June, a behind closed doors friendly that hands coach Carlos Queiroz one last look before the tournament.

The fixture steps in for a planned match against Jamaica on 10 June that fell through. It follows a one all draw with Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on 2 June, an outing that offered an early read on how ready the side is.

Once the Honduras game is done, the squad flies to Toronto to begin its campaign. Ghana sit in Group L, one of the harder draws in the competition, and open against Panama on 17 June before meeting England and Croatia.

The build up has been unusually short for Queiroz. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) handed the experienced Portuguese a temporary deal roughly 72 days before kickoff, after dismissing Otto Addo in the wake of heavy defeats during the warm up run. Ghana reach a fifth World Cup having sealed their place with a single goal win over Comoros.

Queiroz has also trimmed his options sharply. His final 26 leaves out star forward Mohammed Kudus and former captain André Ayew, with Jordan Ayew leading the squad into the finals.