Black Stars Need Clinical Edge – Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo urged his players to improve their finishing after the Black Stars laboured to a narrow 1-0 victory over Mali in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win moved Ghana three points clear at the top of Group I with 19 points from eight games, but Addo admitted his side’s wastefulness in attack nearly proved costly.

“If you’ve played before, you know that sometimes there’s a little bounce from the ball or the position is tight and you think too much,” Addo explained to the media after the match.

Ghana created several clear-cut opportunities but lacked the composure to convert them into goals. Antoine Semenyo spurned a promising chance late in the first half before defender Alexander Djiku finally broke the deadlock with a scrappy 49th-minute strike.

The Black Stars failed to capitalize on their advantage despite creating additional scoring opportunities. Kamaldeen Sulemana opted to shoot rather than square the ball to Inaki Williams, who was in a superior position to score.

Joseph Paintsil also overlooked Williams in another promising attack, choosing instead to play Sulemana when the Athletic Bilbao forward appeared better placed.

“It’s normal as a footballer to look for the perfect solution, but sometimes you don’t need it. Sometimes you just rip the ball in, even if it’s one against three,” Addo said.

The coach emphasized that his players must be more direct in their approach. He explained that even unsuccessful attempts can create opportunities through deflections, own goals, or second-ball situations.

“The defender might score an own goal, you might hit the player, or you can win the second ball. We need to improve on that, for sure,” Addo added.

The missed opportunities left Ghana vulnerable as Mali pressed hard for an equalizer in the final minutes. The Eagles’ late pressure highlighted the importance of clinical finishing in crucial qualifiers.

Ghana’s victory maintains their strong position in World Cup qualifying, but Addo’s concerns about finishing efficiency reflect broader challenges facing the national team in converting dominance into comfortable margins.

The result follows Ghana’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena last week, where similar finishing issues prevented a more convincing victory in what appeared a manageable fixture.

With crucial qualifiers remaining, Addo’s emphasis on clinical execution becomes increasingly important as Ghana seeks to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars’ ability to address these attacking deficiencies could determine whether they qualify comfortably or face a tense finish to their World Cup qualifying campaign.