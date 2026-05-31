Black Stars Eye Historic Wales Test Before World Cup

Ghana’s Black Stars will play Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday in their final friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first senior meeting between the two nations.

Twenty-four players trained at Dragon Park on Saturday after Thomas Partey and Iñaki Williams arrived that morning, joining a squad that opened camp last Monday under coach Carlos Queiroz.

The fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium also marks the first time an African men’s team has played a senior international in Wales. It kicks off on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Ghana have already qualified for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, where they sit in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. Queiroz will trim his provisional squad before the tournament.

The camp features the return of Baba Abdul Rahman, recalled for the first time since 2023, and Ernest Nuamah, who is back after a long knee injury. Ghana also go into the game looking to end a run of six straight friendly defeats, the latest a 2-0 loss to Mexico.

Players in camp: Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang, Solomon Agbasi, Paul Reverson, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Iñaki Williams.