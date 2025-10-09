Black Stars Close In on World Cup Return

Ghana moved to the brink of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday after delivering a commanding 5-0 demolition of Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco.

The Black Stars turned what began as a tight contest into a comprehensive victory, scoring four second-half goals to all but guarantee their place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It would be Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance and their first since 2014.

Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a powerful header from a Mohammed Kudus corner, giving Ghana a slender halftime lead that barely reflected their dominance. The Black Stars created numerous opportunities in the opening 45 minutes but struggled with the familiar issue of wasteful finishing that’s plagued recent performances.

Whatever coach Otto Addo said at halftime clearly worked. Ghana emerged for the second half with renewed purpose and clinical efficiency, transforming their territorial superiority into goals. Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana all found the net as the Black Stars enjoyed 65% possession and overwhelmed their opponents.

The victory showcased a different side of Ghana’s attack, one that’s been missing in recent months. Rather than dominating possession without reward, the Black Stars converted their chances with ruthless efficiency in the second period. Each goal came from a different scorer, highlighting the depth and variety in Ghana’s attacking options.

The result leaves Ghana top of Group I with 22 points, three ahead of Madagascar who sit on 19 points following their 2-1 victory over Comoros. More significantly, Ghana now enjoys a superior goal difference of plus eight, making it virtually impossible for Madagascar to catch them on the final matchday.

The mathematics are simple but compelling. Ghana needs only a draw when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, to secure automatic qualification. Even a defeat would likely be enough given the goal difference advantage, unless Madagascar can overcome Mali by an improbable margin while Ghana loses heavily.

For a nation that’s endured disappointment since their last World Cup appearance in Brazil over a decade ago, Wednesday’s performance offered both relief and renewed optimism. The Black Stars have come agonizingly close in recent qualification campaigns, most notably missing out on Qatar 2022 after a playoff defeat to Nigeria. Now, they’re 90 minutes from ending that drought.

The expanded World Cup format, which increases African representation from five to nine teams, has opened doors for more nations. But Ghana hasn’t needed that advantage. Their qualification, barring an unlikely collapse, comes through dominating their group from start to finish.

Salisu’s opening goal set the tone for what became a celebration of Ghana’s attacking depth. The Southampton defender’s timing on the corner kick demonstrated the aerial threat Ghana possesses from set pieces, something that’s become increasingly important in international football.

Partey’s contribution extended beyond just his goal. The Arsenal midfielder controlled the tempo throughout, dictating play from deep positions and providing the platform for Ghana’s attacking players to flourish. His influence has been central to Ghana’s qualification campaign, bringing both experience and tactical discipline to the side.

Jordan Ayew’s goal continued his impressive scoring record for the national team. The Crystal Palace forward has been Ghana’s most consistent performer over the past several years, often delivering crucial goals when the Black Stars needed them most. Wednesday’s strike added another chapter to that reliable service.

Kamaldeen Sulemana’s goal as a substitute highlighted the competition for places in Ghana’s attack. The Southampton winger’s pace and directness provide a different dimension, and his ability to impact games from the bench gives Addo valuable tactical options heading into the World Cup.

Central African Republic, meanwhile, saw their faint hopes of causing an upset evaporate in Morocco. Playing on neutral ground due to stadium infrastructure issues back home, they were simply overwhelmed by Ghana’s quality in the second half. The defeat leaves them well off the pace in Group I with qualification now mathematically impossible.

For Ghana’s passionate supporters, Sunday’s match against Comoros represents more than just a formality. It’s an opportunity to celebrate at home as the Black Stars seal their return to football’s biggest stage. The Accra Sports Stadium should be packed with fans eager to witness the moment Ghana confirms its place among the world’s elite.

The Black Stars’ journey back to the World Cup hasn’t been straightforward. There have been coaching changes, tactical debates, and questions about player selection. But the team that took the field in Morocco looked cohesive, confident, and capable of competing when they reach the tournament next summer.

Ghana will join other African qualifiers in representing the continent at a World Cup that promises to be unlike any other. The 48-team format means more African nations will participate, but Ghana’s qualification through group dominance rather than playoffs gives them additional time to prepare and build momentum.

With one match remaining and qualification all but secured, attention can begin shifting toward the tournament itself. Ghana has traditionally performed well at World Cups, reaching the quarterfinals in 2010 and consistently proving competitive against top opposition. The Black Stars will hope to channel that history when they return to the global stage.

For now, though, there’s one final step to complete. Sunday’s match against Comoros offers Ghana the chance to seal qualification officially and begin celebrating a return that’s been too long in coming.