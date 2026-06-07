Black Stars Carry Ananse’s Web to the World Cup

Ghana’s new white World Cup jersey, bearing a cobweb design from Kwaku Ananse folklore, arrives as the Black Stars prepare to face England, Croatia and Panama in Group L.

Puma, which has outfitted Ghana at all five of its World Cup appearances since 2006, launched both kits at a street festival in Brooklyn, New York, on March 20. The home strip pairs a crisp white base with geometric patterns and a bold cobweb motif, referencing Kwaku Ananse, the iconic spider figure in West African folklore. That design was produced in collaboration with Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi, drawing cultural identity directly into match-day fabric. The away kit shifts the mood entirely, cast in a deep yellow that captures the energy of Accra’s Makola Market.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s record goalscorer, represented the Black Stars at the Brooklyn event alongside musician Black Sherif and Black Queens forward Freda Ayisi.

The designs have not landed without debate. Some fans questioned whether the Ananse and Kente symbolism was necessary or properly executed, calling elements confusing or unattractive. Others have defended the approach, arguing that Kwaku Ananse is a powerful cultural symbol that highlights Ghana’s rich oral traditions on a global stage. Kwaku Ananse is the trickster spider of Akan oral tradition, a figure whose cunning, not strength, outwits the powerful, a quality Ghanaians would not mind seeing reflected on a World Cup pitch.

The man responsible for turning symbolism into results is Carlos Queiroz, appointed head coach in April after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dismissed his predecessor Otto Addo just weeks before the tournament. Queiroz brings a long World Cup pedigree, having guided Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010 and taken charge of Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments. After Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Wales in a June 2 friendly, he set a blunt goal: “At the end, we have to qualify for the second round.”

His squad of 26 includes captain Jordan Ayew, midfielders Thomas Partey and Kamaldeen Sulemana, and forwards Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. Vice-captain Alexander Djiku misses the tournament with a hamstring injury. Mohammed Kudus is also absent from the final cut.

Ghana opens against Panama on June 17 before facing England and Croatia in their remaining Group L matches. Whether the Ananse cobweb jersey makes it onto the pitch in those fixtures depends on kit clash decisions yet to be confirmed. The yellow away strip remains available if the white home kit conflicts with an opponent’s colours.