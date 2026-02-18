Black Stars Book Mexico Friendly as World Cup Countdown Intensifies

Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, will face Mexico in an international friendly on Friday, May 22, 2026, at a venue in Mexico yet to be confirmed, as both sides ramp up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (FIFA World Cup).

The fixture has been officially confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which announced the match as part of Ghana’s broader build-up to the global tournament co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Ghana’s squad will be drawn from players in the domestic league and European competitions, all under the watch of head coach Otto Addo, along with selected Under-23 (U-23) players preparing for the Olympic Games qualifiers. The match will take place days before Ghana takes on two other unnamed opponents as part of a broader pre-tournament schedule.

With the Mexico fixture confirmed, Ghana now has three warm-up matches lined up ahead of the World Cup, following earlier announcements of friendlies against Austria and Germany during the March FIFA International window. Addo and his technical staff are expected to announce their squad for the European ties in the coming days.

The May encounter carries added strategic significance. Facing one of the tournament’s host nations gives the Black Stars exposure to a team well-acquainted with North American conditions, and the tactical challenge mirrors Ghana’s early group-stage opposition. The fixture is also viewed as a dress rehearsal ahead of Ghana’s Group L opener against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, given Panama’s similar regional playing style to Mexico.

Ghana and Mexico last met in a friendly in 2023 in the United States, where the Black Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat. Addo will be targeting a stronger performance as his side seeks to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.