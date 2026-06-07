Black Stars begin US camp ahead of World Cup

Ghana’s Black Stars opened their United States training camp this week, putting all 26 players through a first session at American University under Carlos Queiroz.

The squad flew in on Wednesday after wrapping up its European leg in Cardiff, where it fought out a one all draw with Wales on 2 June. Caleb Yirenkyi had put Ghana ahead before a late Lewis Koumas strike levelled the friendly. Queiroz and his technical team led the full group through the opening workout in the Washington area.

Ghana will stay at the American University pitch until 12 June, then move to their World Cup base at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, just outside Boston, for the final stretch of preparation.

The camp builds toward a demanding opening. On a fifth World Cup appearance, Ghana sit in Group L and start against Panama in Toronto on 17 June, before meeting England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia. The team is expected to close its build up with a friendly behind closed doors before flying north for the opener.