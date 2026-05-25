Black Stars Begin Cardiff Camp Under Queiroz Ahead of Wales Friendly

Ghana’s Black Stars have commenced their 12-day training camp in Cardiff under head coach Carlos Queiroz, with nine players taking part in the opening session as preparation for the June 2 friendly against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Among the players present were forward Jordan Ayew, winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, defender Gideon Mensah, centre-back Jerome Opoku, right-back Marvin Senaya and defender Alidu Seidu, according to Ghanaian-UK-based journalist Rahman Osman.

“We must prepare properly, training, diet, fitness, set pieces,” Queiroz said, signalling his intent to use the extended Welsh camp to build tactical cohesion across all departments before the tournament begins.

The Cardiff session represents Queiroz’s first direct hands-on preparation with the squad. The Black Stars’ previous fixture, a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday, May 23, was overseen by assistant coach Desmond Ofei while Queiroz’s appointment was being finalised. The new coach has since been formally unveiled and will now take full charge through the final preparatory phase.

The June 2 fixture will mark the first-ever senior men’s international meeting between Ghana and Wales, and will be the first time an African nation has played Wales in a senior men’s international. Wales are coached by Craig Bellamy.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has confirmed that the Black Stars’ final 26-man World Cup squad will be announced on June 1, the same day the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) deadline for squad submissions expires.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. They open their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto, face England on June 23 at Boston Stadium, and conclude the group stage against Croatia on June 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The GFA is separately in discussions with Jamaica over a potential third preparatory fixture at Queiroz’s request, as the experienced Portuguese coach seeks additional competitive time to evaluate his squad combinations before the group stage begins.