Black Stars Appoint Five Technical Staff Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strengthened the Black Stars’ technical team with the appointment of five experienced professionals as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States in June.

The appointments, announced on Thursday, February 6, 2026, bring a blend of international expertise, tactical innovation and specialized support to complement Head Coach Otto Addo’s existing setup as the four-time African champions seek to surpass their best World Cup performance.

French tactician Alain Ravera has been appointed Assistant Coach, bringing significant international experience to the Black Stars. Ravera previously served as assistant coach with the Guinea national team and worked with French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco, where he contributed to developing young talent and implementing tactical systems at the highest level of European football.

Kim Lars Björkegren, the current head coach of the Black Queens, has also been appointed Assistant Coach for the Black Stars while continuing to lead the women’s national team. The Swedish tactician guided the Black Queens to a bronze medal finish at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and successfully secured qualification for the 2026 WAFCON, which will be held in Morocco next month.

Spanish coach José Daniel Martínez Alfonso has been brought in to strengthen scouting, match preparation and performance analysis. Martínez Alfonso currently serves as assistant coach and video analyst with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Atlanta United, where he has worked on tactical analysis and opponent profiling at one of North America’s most progressive clubs.

The technical setup has also been reinforced with the appointment of Winfried Schäfer as Technical Advisor. The experienced German coach brings decades of coaching experience across multiple continents, including previous work with Cameroon and Jamaica at major tournaments. Schäfer will provide strategic guidance and tactical input to support the head coach’s decision making.

Belgian psychologist Kris Perquy has been added to support players’ mental preparation, focusing on performance psychology, stress management and team cohesion. Mental conditioning has become increasingly recognized as critical for tournament success at the highest level of international football.

Belgian analyst Gregory De Grauwe completes the appointments as Video Analyst, tasked with providing detailed tactical breakdowns of opponents, set piece analysis and individual player performance metrics to inform training and match strategy.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed that the Government of Ghana has agreed to cover the remuneration of the five additional technical team members, marking a significant policy shift from previous practice where only the head coach’s salary was funded by the state.

Speaking on Akoma 87.9 FM, Twum explained that the funding arrangement is temporary and applies only to the duration of the coaches’ engagement with the national team for the World Cup campaign. He defended the appointments against criticism, emphasizing that the expertise brought by the new technical members would enhance Ghana’s competitiveness at the global stage.

The appointments follow longstanding GFA practice of expanding the technical team whenever Ghana qualifies for major tournaments, allowing the association to bring in specialized expertise for specific competitions while maintaining a leaner structure for routine qualifiers and friendlies.

Ghana have been drawn in Group G alongside Panama, England and Croatia at the 2026 World Cup. The Black Stars are aiming to surpass their best World Cup finish, reaching the quarter-finals at the 2010 tournament in South Africa before narrowly losing to Uruguay on penalties in a match that remains etched in Ghana’s football history.

The national team is expected to regroup in March for international friendly matches against Austria and Germany as part of preparations for the June tournament. The friendlies will provide Head Coach Otto Addo and his expanded technical team an opportunity to implement new tactical systems and evaluate squad depth ahead of the World Cup opener.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition featuring 48 teams and will be co-hosted across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Ghana qualified for the tournament after successfully navigating the African qualifying series, securing their place among the continent’s representatives at football’s most prestigious competition.