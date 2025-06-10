Black Sherif Misses Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif fell short of winning the Best International Act award at the 2025 BET Awards, held on June 9 in Los Angeles.

The coveted honor went to Nigerian Afrobeat star Ayra Starr, who triumphed over a competitive field of global nominees, including artists from Brazil, the UK, France, South Africa, and Swaziland.

This marks Ayra Starr’s latest achievement in a rising career that has earned her multiple BET nominations since 2022. Her previous accolades include nods for Best New International Act (2022), Best International Act (2023), and the BET Her Award (2024).

Hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, the 2025 ceremony reinforced the BET Awards’ reputation as “Culture’s Biggest Night,” celebrating Black excellence across music, film, and social impact. While Black Sherif’s loss disappointed fans, his nomination highlighted Ghana’s growing influence in global music.

The Best International Act category continues to reflect Africa’s dominance in global pop culture, with Nigerian artists frequently leading the charge. Since the award’s 2010 inception, African musicians have claimed the title 10 times—half by Nigerian acts—showcasing the continent’s cultural export power.