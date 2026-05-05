Black Sherif: Iron Boy Took Three Years and Everything I Had

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has opened up about the enormous personal and creative investment behind his sophomore album Iron Boy, describing the project as the most demanding undertaking of his career and one whose recognition would carry deep emotional significance.

Speaking on Onua TV, the Konongo-born artist said work on Iron Boy began in 2022, barely a month after the release of his debut album “The Villain I Never Was,” and consumed the following three years of his life. “My whole career life, Iron Boy is the project that really took a lot from me. I started work in 2022, a month after my debut album. It took us three years,” he said.

The preparation was methodical. Black Sherif said parts of the creative direction, including music videos, were completed a full year before the album’s eventual release on April 3, 2025. He described how the rollout was global from the outset, with activation events across South Africa, Tanzania, London and the United States before the record officially dropped. “We started activating Iron Boy in South Africa, then Tanzania, London, and the USA, then the album came and we went straight on tour,” he explained.

The touring phase that followed proved equally relentless. He described continuous movement across Africa, Europe and the United States before and after the release, with little room for rest between continents. Despite the exhaustion, he said the experience reshaped how he thinks about success. “Everything I do now feels like gratitude. God has made me understand what success really feels like,” he shared.

Iron Boy, a 15-track project released through Blacko Management and Empire, drew from highlife, Afrobeats and hip-hop and was named in tribute to highlife pioneer Amakye Dede, also from Konongo. The album became the first Ghanaian release to spend two full weeks on the Top 50 chart on Apple Music in the United States and set a record for the most streams in a single day for a Ghanaian album on Spotify, peaking at number 10 on the US World Albums Billboard chart.

Black Sherif said the commercial reception brought him satisfaction, but it was the personal meaning behind the project that mattered most. He admitted that an Album of the Year award would carry particular emotional weight. “It would mean a lot because it would confirm that all the sleepless nights, sacrifices, and patience were not in vain,” he said.

He closed with a reflection on the project as a whole. “All of that coming together gives me fulfillment, knowing something I planned in my head actually worked after three years.”