Black Queens to Compete in Pink Ladies Cup Ahead of WAFCON

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, will compete in the Pink Ladies Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month as part of preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed on Friday, February 7, 2026.

According to the GFA, the Pink Ladies Cup, scheduled to run from February 28 to March 6, will provide the team with a competitive platform to fine tune the squad, test tactical combinations and build match fitness ahead of the continental showpiece. The four nation tournament features Ghana, Russia, Tanzania and Hong Kong, bringing together national teams from different regions to offer varied playing styles and high intensity match situations.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is expected to use the tournament to assess both experienced players and emerging talents as he shapes the squad for WAFCON 2026. The Swedish coach will evaluate player fitness, test tactical ideas and make final squad decisions during the competition in the UAE. The GFA stated that participation in the tournament underscores the association and government’s commitment to ensuring optimal preparation for the Black Queens as Ghana targets a strong showing at WAFCON.

The Pink Ladies Cup is widely regarded as a high level preparatory tournament designed to help teams build match fitness, sharpen tactical awareness and assess squad depth ahead of major international competitions. The Black Queens are expected to depart for the UAE in the coming days, with the final squad to be announced shortly.

Ghana will begin their WAFCON campaign on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, against Cape Verde at the Fès Sports Complex in Fès, Morocco. The Black Queens were drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde following the official draw held in Rabat, Morocco, on January 15, 2026. The team will then face regional rivals Cameroon on Saturday, March 21, 2026, before closing group action against Mali on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

WAFCON 2026 will run from March 17 to April 3, with all of Ghana’s group stage fixtures to be played in the historic city of Fès. The tournament carries significant global stakes as it will also serve as a qualifying pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with the four semifinalists securing automatic tickets to the global showpiece.

For Ghana, the tournament presents both opportunity and motivation. The Black Queens have not appeared at the Women’s World Cup since 2007, and a strong performance in Morocco would not only reaffirm their place among Africa’s elite but also end a long wait for a return to the world stage. A semifinal berth at WAFCON 2026 will be sufficient to secure Ghana’s qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The Black Queens qualified for WAFCON 2026 emphatically with a commanding 7-0 aggregate victory over Egypt in the final round of qualifiers, reflecting the team’s renewed competitiveness under coach Bjorkegren. Ghana finished third at the 2024 edition of WAFCON, also hosted by Morocco, after defeating South Africa in the bronze medal match, earning a prize of $350,000.

Group D presents a stern test for the Black Queens as they look to build on their recent continental exploits. Cameroon are traditionally strong competitors in African women’s football, known for their physicality and tactical discipline, while Mali have shown steady improvement at recent WAFCON editions. Cape Verde, though making their debut at the senior continental stage, continue to make strides in the women’s game.

GFA President Kurt Okraku has reaffirmed Ghana’s ambition to win the nation’s first continental title. Following the WAFCON draw, Okraku stated that Ghana’s ambition is to win the WAFCON trophy and the team is not too far from achieving that goal. Coach Bjorkegren also expressed optimism about Ghana’s prospects, noting that when he arrived, Ghana were ranked sixth in Africa, but the team is now third and seeded for the competition.

The Pink Ladies Cup will provide crucial competitive matches for the Black Queens ahead of their WAFCON campaign. Before the tournament proper, Ghana will also compete in the WAFU B Women’s Championship, where they are expected to face strong regional opposition as part of their broader preparation program for major continental assignments.

The expanded WAFCON 2026 tournament will feature 16 teams for the first time in the competition’s history, divided into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase, starting from the quarterfinals. Nigeria are the defending champions after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling final at the 2024 edition.

WAFCON 2026 represents a critical opportunity for Ghana to cement their status as one of Africa’s leading women’s football nations and secure a long awaited return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup stage. The Pink Ladies Cup in the UAE will serve as an important stepping stone in that journey.