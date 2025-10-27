Black Queens Set to Finish Off Egypt in Accra Clash

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, are brimming with confidence as they prepare to take on Egypt in the second leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 27.

The Queens head into the encounter with a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg in Cairo, where they outclassed the Egyptians with a spirited display that combined speed, skill, and teamwork. Goals from key attackers Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Grace Asantewaa sealed the convincing win and gave the team a solid platform to build on at home.

Under the guidance of new Swedish coach Kim Lars Björkegren, the Black Queens have shown renewed tactical discipline, attacking flair, and confidence. Björkegren, who took charge earlier this year, has introduced a structured, possession-based style that has brought the best out of his players, particularly the midfield and forward line.

“We respect Egypt, but we are focused on our game. The players are confident, and we want to make our home fans proud,” Coach Björkegren said ahead of the match.

The team’s resurgence comes at a time when the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is enjoying strong corporate backing, notably from telecom giant MTN, whose $2 million sponsorship package supports all four national teams — the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and Black Starlets. The partnership has provided critical motivation and logistical support that have improved preparations and morale within the national teams.

The Queens will once again rely on the creativity of Asantewaa in midfield, the pace and finishing of Boaduwaa, and the leadership and vision of Badu as they aim to wrap up the tie in front of a home crowd expected to fill the Accra Sports Stadium.

With a three-goal cushion and renewed belief, the Black Queens are tipped to complete the job and advance to the next round of qualifiers for Morocco 2026.

Kick-off is at 4:00 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium.