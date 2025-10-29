Black Queens Receive Outstanding Bonuses After WAFCON Qualification

The Ministry of Sports has settled outstanding bonuses owed to Ghana’s Black Queens following their qualification for the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with each player receiving approximately $9,000.

The payment represents bonuses for the team’s bronze medal performance at the 2024 edition of the continental tournament. The settlement brings relief to players who had waited for their prize money following the historic achievement.

The Black Queens secured third place at the 2024 WAFCON, earning them automatic qualification for the 2026 tournament. The team’s performance marked a significant milestone for women’s football in Ghana, though the delayed bonus payments had raised concerns among players and stakeholders.

“Each player is reported to have received approximately $9,000,” according to reports confirming the Ministry’s settlement of the debt.

The payment comes after mounting pressure on the Sports Ministry to honor financial commitments to the national women’s team. Delayed bonuses have been a recurring issue in Ghanaian sports, often affecting player morale and team preparation for major tournaments.

The settlement is expected to boost team morale as the Black Queens prepare for the 2026 WAFCON. Ghana has participated in multiple editions of the biennial tournament, which serves as the primary continental championship for African women’s national football teams.

The Ministry of Sports has not released an official statement explaining the delay in payment or providing details about the total amount disbursed to the entire squad.