Black Queens Qualify for WAFCON 2026 After Dominant 7-0 Aggregate Win

Ghana’s Black Queens qualified for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after thrashing Egypt 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, completing a commanding 7-0 aggregate victory in the qualifiers.

Doris Boaduwaa scored a brilliant hat-trick while Comfort Yeboah added a stunning strike to seal Ghana’s place at the continental tournament. The second-leg performance delighted home fans and demonstrated the team’s growing strength under Swedish coach Kim Bjorkegren.

“We are just getting better and better,” Bjorkegren said after the qualification, praising his youthful squad’s progress.

The coach expressed optimism about the team’s continued development as they prepare for next year’s continental competition. He described the Black Queens’ advancement as a sign of a promising future for Ghanaian women’s football.

Boaduwaa expressed satisfaction with her hat-trick performance, which proved decisive in the comprehensive victory over Egypt. Midfielder Evelyn Badu, who played a key role in the thrashing, pledged that the team would push for World Cup qualification at the tournament.

“We will make sure we qualify to the World Cup,” Badu said after Ghana sealed their WAFCON berth.

The Black Queens join hosts Morocco and other qualified nations for the 2026 tournament, which serves as the African qualifying route for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Ghana’s dominant aggregate scoreline demonstrates their readiness to compete at the continental level.

The qualification caps a successful campaign for Bjorkegren’s young squad, which has shown consistent improvement throughout the qualifying rounds.