Black Queens Drop in FIFA Rankings Ahead of WAFCON

Ghana’s Black Queens have slipped one place in the latest FIFA women’s rankings, falling to 66th globally and sixth in Africa.

The decline comes after a mixed run of results under new coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, with just one win in their last four matches – a friendly victory against Senegal.

The team’s recent form reflects broader challenges in maintaining consistency, having previously held the 65th global ranking and fifth in Africa as recently as March. With the rescheduled 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations approaching, the rankings slide serves as a wake-up call for Ghana’s women’s football program.

African women’s football continues to show rapid development, with Morocco making significant strides after their 2022 WAFCON final appearance. The Black Queens will need strong performances in Morocco to regain their continental standing, as the gap between Africa’s traditional powerhouses and emerging nations narrows.