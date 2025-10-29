Black Queens Crush Egypt 7-0 to Secure 2026 WAFCON Spot

Ghana’s Black Queens secured qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a commanding 7-0 aggregate victory over Egypt at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 28.

The team completed the demolition with a 4-0 home win after claiming a 3-0 advantage in the first leg in Ismailia last week. The qualification marks Ghana’s 14th appearance at the continental showpiece and confirms consecutive WAFCON participations for the first time since missing the tournament between 2018 and 2024.

Despite a goalless first half, the Black Queens unleashed a ruthless second-half performance. Doris Boaduwaa broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on a goalkeeping spillage after Jennifer Cudjoe’s ball over the defense. The Israeli-based forward doubled the lead three minutes later, attacking Princess Marfo’s low cross to make it 2-0.

Comfort Yeboah joined the scoring in the 57th minute with her first senior international goal, a teasing strike from just inside the penalty box that beat the Egyptian goalkeeper. Boaduwaa completed her hat-trick in stoppage time, calmly finishing a cutback from Stella Nyamekye to seal the 4-0 victory.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren expressed satisfaction with the performance, stating, “This was the final step into the WAFCON tournament, and we did very well.”

The victory came amid significant off-field tension. The team had boycotted training sessions on Saturday and Sunday over unpaid bonuses, threatening to skip the crucial qualifier. An emergency intervention by Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams and Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku convinced the players to honor the fixture on assurances that the bonuses would be settled.

Following the match, Minister Adams confirmed to Woezor TV that all outstanding bonuses had been paid. According to reports, the resolution came after a direct order from the Presidency for immediate payment. The team managed only one full training session before kickoff yet delivered a dominant performance.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan preserved the clean sheet with a fine save in the 79th minute as Ghana capped off a flawless qualifying campaign. The Black Queens, who won bronze at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco, will now await the group stage draw for the 2026 finals scheduled to take place in Morocco.

A semifinal finish at the tournament would guarantee Ghana’s qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The three-time WAFCON runners-up demonstrated resilience under Swedish coach Bjorkegren’s guidance, combining tactical discipline with attacking flair to overwhelm the Egyptian side nicknamed the Cleopatras.