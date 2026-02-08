Black Princesses Surrender Two Goal Lead in South Africa Draw

Ghana’s Black Princesses face a difficult test in the second leg of their Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 20 Women’s World Cup qualifier after squandering a two goal lead in a 2-2 draw against South Africa at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The Black Princesses appeared headed for a commanding first leg victory after goals from Agnes Yeboah in the 33rd minute and Linda Owusu Ansah in the 52nd minute gave them a 2-0 advantage. However, South Africa staged a remarkable comeback through strikes from Khwezi in the 48th minute and Zoe October in the 60th minute to secure a result that shifts momentum ahead of the return fixture.

Ghana dominated large spells of the first half and looked set to carry a firm advantage into the second leg scheduled for Saturday, February 14, at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The Black Princesses controlled possession and created multiple scoring opportunities before Yeboah broke the deadlock approaching halftime.

Head coach Charles Simpson’s side extended their lead seven minutes into the second half when Owusu Ansah converted from a corner kick. The goal appeared to put Ghana in a strong position, but the tide turned shortly after as South Africa grew in confidence and began to exploit defensive vulnerabilities.

Khwezi pulled one back for the visitors just three minutes after halftime, capitalizing on what Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials described as a defensive blunder. The goal energized South Africa, who increased pressure on Ghana’s backline and created several dangerous chances.

October completed the comeback in the 60th minute with a powerful long range strike that found the back of the net, stunning the home crowd and leaving the tie evenly poised. Ghana pushed for a winner in the closing stages, with Jessica Appiah appearing to score in the 87th minute, but the effort was ruled offside following consultation with the assistant referee.

The result represents a setback for Ghana, who had targeted a decisive home advantage following their convincing 4-0 aggregate triumph over Tunisia in the previous round. The Black Princesses defeated Tunisia 1-0 in Sfax before securing a 3-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium to advance to the third round.

South Africa, known as Basetsana, eliminated Eswatini with a comprehensive 9-0 aggregate scoreline to reach this stage. They scored five goals in the first leg before completing the rout with a 4-0 second leg victory, demonstrating the attacking threat they pose to Ghana’s qualification hopes.

GFA president Kurt Okraku visited the team’s training session before the match, emphasizing the significance of the fixture and urging players to recognize the magnitude of the contest. He reminded the squad that success against South Africa would push them within reach of securing Ghana’s eighth consecutive appearance at the Under 20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana were forced to compete without top scorer Mercy Attobrah, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the season. The Al Ahly Women forward had scored three goals in the qualifiers, including two in the away victory over Tunisia.

The Black Princesses now face the challenge of securing a positive result in Mpumalanga to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. South Africa will enter the return fixture with momentum and home advantage, knowing a victory or score draw will see them advance to the fourth and final round of African qualifiers.

The winner of the tie will face one of three opponents in the final qualifying round, with Cameroon, Nigeria and Zambia also competing for spots at the 2026 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Poland. Four African nations will qualify for the tournament scheduled to take place later this year.

Ghana has established a strong pedigree in women’s youth football, having qualified for seven consecutive Under 20 Women’s World Cups since the tournament’s inception. The Black Princesses have never missed a World Cup at this level, making the upcoming second leg a crucial fixture for maintaining that remarkable record.

Simpson will need to address the defensive lapses that allowed South Africa back into the contest while ensuring his side maintains composure and discipline in hostile territory. The coach made tactical adjustments throughout the match but was unable to prevent the comeback as Ghana’s intensity dropped in the second half.

The return leg kicks off at 3:00 PM local time on Saturday, with Ghana requiring either a victory or a high scoring draw to progress on aggregate. South Africa’s strong finish to the first leg has given them psychological advantage heading into the decisive encounter.