Black Maidens Beat Liberia To Advance In Qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Maidens defeated Liberia 8-0 on aggregate to advance in the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, sealing the tie with a 2-0 win in Paynesville on Saturday.

The Maidens had effectively decided the contest in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on 23 May, where Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side produced a dominant display to win 6-0. Daniella Abass opened the scoring before skipper Seidatu Wahab added a penalty, with Linda Achiaa, Jessica Appiah Asamoah, Priscilla Mensah and Mavis Yeboah completing the rout.

Carrying a six goal cushion into the return fixture at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Ghana added a 2-0 victory to wrap up the emphatic aggregate result and confirm their progress.

The outcome sends the Black Maidens into the next round of qualifying, where they will face the winner of the tie between Senegal and Cameroon as they chase a return to the global tournament.

Ghana reached this stage after an 8-0 aggregate win over Togo in the opening round, while Liberia had advanced following the withdrawal of Libya. The qualifying run marks the team’s return to competitive action after a two year suspension linked to age eligibility irregularities.