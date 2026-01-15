Blac Chyna Alleges Abuse by Ex Amid Legal Battle

Reality television star Blac Chyna has responded to her former boyfriend’s domestic violence lawsuit with serious allegations of her own, claiming she acted in self-defense during their troubled relationship.

The 37-year-old media personality, whose legal name is Angela Renée White, filed court documents on December 30, 2025, denying abuse claims made against her by ex-boyfriend Taiyon “Twin” Hector. White is representing herself without legal counsel in the ongoing California Superior Court case.

White alleges in her filing that Hector exhibited a pattern of threatening conduct throughout their relationship, which reportedly lasted from August 2020 until March 2023. She claims a particularly violent incident occurred in late March 2023 when Hector refused to leave her California home as she prepared for work travel.

According to her court submission, Hector became hostile and engaged in physical aggression, including choking and spitting on her during the confrontation. White states her nanny witnessed the altercation, and that her two children were asleep in the residence at the time. Law enforcement was called and removed Hector from the property, the filing claims.

White shares daughter Dream Kardashian, nine, with Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo Stevenson, 13, with rapper Tyga. Both children are members of high-profile entertainment families.

The media personality also alleges Hector destroyed expensive business property, including designer wigs, hairpieces, and clothing items she uses for professional purposes. She describes these destructive acts as contributing to her fears about personal safety.

White has requested that her home address be sealed from public court records, citing ongoing social media attacks she attributes to Hector. She referenced a December 15, 2025 Instagram post where Hector allegedly made derogatory statements about her and used her photograph without permission. The filing suggests such posts could incite harassment against her and her children.

Hector’s attorney, Kirk Edward Schenck, firmly rejected White’s allegations. He characterized her claims as a deflection tactic, stating aggressors often blame victims when they have no defense for their actions. Schenck told media outlets they possess evidence to prove their case and substantial damages.

The attorney described Hector as a gentleman who has never engaged in violence against White or anyone else. He advised White to retain legal representation, suggesting she would need one for the proceedings ahead.

Hector originally filed his lawsuit in September 2024, seeking damages for alleged domestic violence, civil assault, and battery. His complaint accused White of regular substance abuse that would trigger violent episodes. The lawsuit claims these attacks occurred without warning and often included threats against his life.

Court records indicate Hector was granted an entry of default in his civil lawsuit because White failed to respond within the required timeframe. This procedural ruling means she could potentially lose the case, though no final judgment has been issued. Her December filing represents her formal response to the allegations.

The legal battle highlights the complex nature of domestic violence allegations and the challenges both parties face in presenting their accounts to the court. Neither party has been criminally charged in connection with the allegations.