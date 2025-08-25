BKB Partners with Telemundo for Spanish-Language Boxing Broadcasts

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing has secured a multi-fight broadcasting deal with Telemundo to air live Spanish-language coverage on the network’s new 24-hour sports channel, Telemundo Deportes Ahora.

The partnership launched with BKB 44 Denver Brawl V on August 16, where Mexico’s Paty Juarez defended her lightweight championship against Khortni Kamyron.

The Miami-based combat sports company, led by CEO David Tetreault, joins NBCUniversal’s expanding sports programming as bare knuckle boxing gains mainstream traction. Telemundo’s decision reflects growing appetite for high-intensity combat sports among Hispanic audiences, particularly the coveted male 18-54 demographic.

“For years, BKB has grown and sustained a loyal audience of Spanish-speaking fight fans throughout the US and in Latin and South America,” said BKB Chairman Mike Vazquez. The company has built its Spanish broadcast team around play-by-play announcer Claudia Trejos and color commentator Benny Ricardo, creating extensive archived content for the Telemundo platform.

The timing aligns with BKB’s aggressive expansion strategy. The organization recently struck an exclusive UK and Ireland deal with News UK’s talkSPORT and secured US and Canadian distribution through VICE. These partnerships position BKB as a global player in combat sports, capitalizing on viewer fatigue with traditional boxing’s longer formats.

Joaquín Duro, Executive Vice President of Sports at Telemundo, emphasized the cultural relevance of the partnership. “Telemundo Deportes Ahora was built to deliver high-energy, culturally relevant sports content for today’s digitally driven Hispanic audiences,” he said. The network sees bare knuckle boxing as perfect programming for its new FAST channel format.

BKB’s recent corporate moves underscore its ambitions. The company acquired the UK’s original BKB organization, merged operations to create the world’s largest bare knuckle boxing roster, and secured rights to the historic Police Gazette Diamond Belt. These strategic acquisitions transformed a niche combat sport into a legitimate entertainment property attracting major broadcasters.

The partnership comes as combat sports evolve to meet modern viewing preferences. Tetreault noted that “fight fans have grown weary of long, boring boxing matches and ground-centric MMA fights.” BKB’s format delivers consistent action in shorter timeframes, appealing to audiences seeking immediate entertainment.

Telemundo’s investment reflects broader industry trends toward live sports programming. As streaming platforms fragment traditional television viewership, live sports remain appointment viewing that drives advertising revenue. Hispanic audiences represent a particularly valuable demographic for advertisers seeking engaged viewers.

The deal positions both organizations for growth in an increasingly competitive sports media landscape. BKB gains access to Telemundo’s extensive distribution network reaching 95% of US Hispanic TV households, while Telemundo secures exclusive content for its emerging sports channel.