Biya Makes Rare Campaign Appearance in Cameroon

Cameroon’s 92 year old President Paul Biya held his first campaign rally Tuesday in the country’s restive Far North region, marking a rare public appearance as the world’s oldest head of state seeks to extend his 43 year rule. Addressing supporters at a stadium in Maroua, Biya promised enhanced security, job creation, and infrastructure improvements if voters grant him an eighth term in the October 12 presidential election.

The campaign outing follows Biya’s return from a weeklong stay in Switzerland, where he’s widely believed to receive medical treatment, though no official explanation was offered for his latest trip. The president’s prolonged absences and rare public appearances have fueled ongoing questions about his capacity to govern effectively.

Speaking to the crowd, Biya acknowledged the region’s challenges while projecting confidence in his ability to address them. He said he’s well aware of problems concerning residents and understands unfulfilled expectations that make people doubt the future. Based on his own experience, he assured the audience that these problems aren’t insurmountable.

Biya, who came to power more than four decades ago in 1982 when his predecessor Ahmadou Ahidjo resigned, is seeking a new term that could keep him in office until he’s nearly 100. His extraordinary longevity in power has made him emblematic of Africa’s aging leadership class, with critics arguing he often governs by proxy from abroad.

The Far North Region holds strategic importance for Biya’s electoral prospects. The area, plagued by attacks and kidnappings from extremist group Boko Haram, accounts for nearly 20 percent of Cameroon’s 8.2 million eligible voters. It’s also one of the country’s poorest regions, where two opposition candidates and former Biya allies, Bello Bouba Maigari and Issa Tchiroma Bakary, command strong followings among the majority Muslim population.

Biya’s path to victory became considerably smoother after Cameroon’s electoral board excluded Maurice Kamto, a key opposition leader and his main challenger, from the upcoming election, raising concerns about the credibility of the electoral process. The decision triggered protests and a fresh crackdown on political opposition.

Kamto filed his candidacy on July 15 but was barred from running by ELECAM on July 26 after the electoral commission said the MRC, which boycotted legislative and municipal elections in 2020, was therefore ineligible to nominate a candidate. The Constitutional Council later upheld this decision in August, effectively removing Biya’s most threatening rival from contention.

The opposition remains fractured, with 11 approved candidates splitting the anti-Biya vote in Cameroon’s single round plurality system. This fragmentation significantly boosts the incumbent’s chances, as divided opposition forces have historically struggled to mount unified challenges against his long rule.

During Biya’s decades in power, the Central African nation of nearly 30 million people has grappled with numerous challenges. A deadly secessionist movement continues in the country’s western regions, while chronic corruption has stifled development despite Cameroon’s rich natural resources including oil and minerals. At least 43 percent of citizens live in poverty based on core living standards such as income, education, and health, according to UN estimates.

Most of Cameroon’s past elections have faced credibility questions, with election authorities frequently accused of favoring Biya. Some election officers previously served in other government roles under his administration, raising conflict of interest concerns. A two term presidential limit was removed through parliamentary vote in 2008, clearing the way for Biya’s continued candidacy.

The president rarely appears in public, and his extended stays in Europe for what observers believe are medical treatments have intensified speculation about his health. At 92, questions about succession planning and political stability after his eventual departure loom large over Cameroonian politics.

Tuesday’s rally represents Biya’s most visible campaign activity thus far in a race where he’s been notably absent from the public eye. His team has largely relied on social media posts and surrogate appearances to maintain his political presence while he remains largely out of sight.

As in the 2018 election and all presidential elections since 1992, it’s reasonable to expect that the ruling party will win, though opposition parties will likely want to protest. The pattern suggests Cameroon faces familiar post election tensions regardless of the official outcome.

The October 12 vote will determine whether Biya continues his remarkable hold on power or whether Cameroon begins charting a new political course. With his main opposition rival excluded and the remaining candidates divided, the president appears positioned to secure another seven year term, extending his rule well into his tenth decade and potentially keeping him in office until he’s nearly 100 years old.