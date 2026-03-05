Bitcoin Hits One-Month High as Iran Fears Ease and Trump Backs Crypto

Bitcoin surged 8% to a one-month high of $73,777 on Thursday as easing concerns about the impact of the Iran conflict on global energy markets drove investors back into risk assets, with fresh political backing from the White House adding further momentum to the rally.

The cryptocurrency had come under sustained pressure as markets priced in the potential disruption to global energy supplies and economic growth following the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East. As geopolitical concerns eased, Bitcoin held above $68,000 even as the Nasdaq fell 2.5% and European markets suffered heavier losses, demonstrating a degree of resilience relative to traditional equities.

Nigel Green, chief executive of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, said two forces were converging to drive the rally. “The Bitcoin rally reflects two powerful forces aligning at once: improving risk sentiment across global markets and renewed political backing for crypto from Washington,” he said.

The political dimension centres on a deepening confrontation between the White House and major American banks over stablecoin legislation. President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, accusing banks of holding crypto market structure legislation hostage over their opposition to provisions that would allow platforms such as exchanges to pay stablecoin yield to customers.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for United States Stablecoins Act, known as the GENIUS Act, which Trump signed into law on July 18, 2025, was the first comprehensive federal framework for U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins. Banks have pushed back against provisions they argue could result in trillions of dollars migrating out of the traditional banking system into stablecoin alternatives offering higher returns.

Trump framed the dispute in geopolitical terms, warning that inaction on crypto legislation would cede ground to China and other countries, while insisting his administration would not allow banks to undermine what he called his “powerful Crypto Agenda.”

Green argued the dispute signals a broader and irreversible shift in global finance. Stablecoins, he said, are emerging as a digital form of the U.S. dollar, placing crypto platforms in direct competition with traditional lenders, and the pushback from banks reflects how significant that shift has become.

Bitcoin had climbed to $73,300, its highest level in a month, before pulling back slightly, with the move driven by institutional buyers returning to the market as sentiment shifted on the Middle East situation.

The cryptocurrency had fallen sharply from an October peak near $125,000 before the recent rebound. Green said he sees the potential for Bitcoin to exceed that previous record before year-end, arguing that institutional infrastructure is now broader and more resilient than at any point in the asset’s history.