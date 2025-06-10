Bitcoin Demand Rises Amid US Stagflation Concerns

Growing fears of stagflation in the United States are driving increased investor interest in Bitcoin as a potential hedge, according to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green.

His comments follow Federal Reserve warnings about persistent inflation coinciding with weakening economic indicators and rising unemployment.

Forecasted data suggests U.S. headline inflation will reach 2.5% this week, with core inflation hitting 2.9%, partially accelerated by new import tariffs of 10% to 50% under current trade policies. Simultaneously, rising jobless claims and slowing business investment signal economic deterioration. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently acknowledged these concerning trends, noting limited policy options to address both inflation and growth challenges.

“This environment makes Bitcoin’s attributes particularly valuable,” Green stated, emphasizing its fixed supply and independence from government monetary policies. He observed clients globally reallocating portfolios toward established digital assets ahead of anticipated market shifts.

While Bitcoin’s price consolidation and expanding institutional adoption reinforce its evolving role, traditional safe-haven assets face pressure from the Fed’s constrained position between inflation control and economic stimulation.

Cryptocurrency markets continue gaining mainstream recognition during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.