Bishop Wooden Criticizes Bryant Over Wife Gown Choice

A Church of God in Christ (COGIC) bishop has publicly criticized Pastor Jamal Bryant for defending his wife’s attire at a charity fundraiser, escalating an ongoing debate about appropriate dress standards for clergy spouses. Bishop Patrick Wooden’s sermon, which began circulating online on January 5, 2026, questioned Bryant’s judgment in allowing his wife to wear what Wooden characterized as an inappropriate outfit.

Wooden delivered the criticism from his pulpit at Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina. He described watching a preacher introduce his wife during a church service while she wore what he called a black and flesh colored dress that created an illusion she was not wearing anything underneath. Though Wooden did not initially name Bryant, he referenced the pastor’s subsequent defense of the outfit.

The controversy originated when Dr. Karri Turner Bryant wore a floor length black gown with flesh toned mesh paneling to the 2025 United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball on December 20, 2025. The formal event, held at Signia by Hilton Atlanta, raised approximately $4 million for historically Black colleges and universities. Social media users criticized the dress, incorrectly characterizing it as sheer or inappropriately revealing for a pastor’s wife.

Bryant addressed the backlash during his New Year’s Eve service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on December 31, 2025. He told the congregation he needed to deal with the criticism directly because it bothered him that people focused on his wife’s clothing rather than the charitable purpose of the event. Bryant stated he personally selected and purchased the dress, adding that he liked it and did not care whether critics approved.

Wooden took issue with that defense specifically. During his sermon, he stated that a husband explaining he bought the dress himself and suggesting critics simply had not been anywhere made the situation more troubling rather than better. The bishop repeated multiple times that his objection centered on the husband’s decision to present his wife that way, not the wife’s choice to wear it.

The COGIC bishop used inflammatory language during portions of his sermon, stating the presentation made the woman appear like a prostitute before quickly clarifying he was describing how the moment looked to viewers rather than characterizing the person. He added that he considered it demeaning for a husband to publicly present his wife in that manner and fail to recognize it as problematic.

Wooden closed his remarks by referencing a past incident involving Bryant, recalling when the pastor commented on professional football player Cam Newton’s legs. The bishop suggested this represented a pattern of questionable judgment, though he provided no additional context about the Newton comment.

Dr. Turner Bryant holds a doctorate in ministry and serves in ministry alongside her husband. She posted video from the Masked Ball on Instagram on December 21, pairing the gown with black gloves while wearing her strawberry blonde hair in waves. The dress featured a full black skirt with the nude illusion bodice overlaid with black lace, a common design element in contemporary formal wear.

Bryant’s December 31 sermon, titled And Y’all Are Worried About a Dress, challenged what he characterized as misogyny and double standards within Christian culture. He questioned why insecure, jealous, petty, small minded people established false barometers of holiness based on clothing while ignoring substantive accomplishments. The pastor stated he wanted a wife he would rush home to see rather than one who dressed like characters from Little House on the Prairie.

Dr. Turner Bryant responded in the comments of her husband’s Instagram post, thanking him for defending her and describing his words as a healing salve to her heart. She noted that not a day passes where he doesn’t affirm who she is and how much he loves her. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November 2025 after marrying in Atlanta.

Bryant was previously married to Gizelle Bryant, a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac. They share three daughters and divorced years ago, though they briefly reconciled in 2019. Gizelle expressed happiness for Bryant’s marriage to Dr. Turner, stating during the show’s ninth season that pastors and politicians need to be married.

The debate reflects ongoing tensions within American Christianity about standards for clergy families, particularly regarding how pastor’s wives should dress and behave. Some critics cited 1 Timothy 2:9 to 10, which instructs women to dress modestly with decency and propriety. Others defended Dr. Turner Bryant’s right to wear contemporary formal attire appropriate for a charity gala without being subjected to religious policing.

Whether Wooden’s public criticism will prompt further response from Bryant remains unclear. Neither pastor had issued additional statements about the exchange as of Monday evening. The original controversy generated thousands of social media comments debating appropriate boundaries for religious leaders and their spouses.