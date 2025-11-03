Bishop Tackie-Yarboi Urges Prophets to Stop Doom Predictions

The Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Churches International (VBCI), Rt. Rev. N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, has declared that Ghana will not burn, contrary to predictions of doom by some prophets. He urged religious leaders to use their ministries to uplift rather than discourage the nation.

Preaching on the theme “Thy Will Be Done on Earth” during VBCI’s 40th anniversary thanksgiving service at the Black Star Square on Sunday, November 2, 2025, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi cautioned prophets who have made it their habit to declare doom over the country. He emphasized that God will raise strong leaders to help overcome national challenges.

Quoting Matthew 6:10, the bishop noted that while heaven has no problems, Jesus came so earth would reflect that reality. He stressed that the Church exists to solve earthly problems, describing it as the salt of the earth that must bring positive change.

“I am not opposed to the prophetic; I like it, but it should serve as a problem solving tool. The Bible tells us that prophecies come to exalt, edify, and give direction. What we hear everyday from some of our prophets is ‘you will die,’ and ‘Ghana is burning,'” Bishop Tackie-Yarboi preached.

He referenced biblical examples to support his message. Even Nineveh was spared when people repented after a prophet’s warning, he explained. Sodom and Gomorrah might have been saved if Abraham’s intercession had been sufficient. The bishop called on Ghanaians to stop tearing themselves down and instead work toward bringing heaven’s peace to earth.

Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, expressed deep respect for VBCI and its leadership. He told the congregation he felt blessed to worship with the church during its 40th anniversary celebration.

Debrah observed that the church has a unique focus on equipping members spiritually while grooming them to become entrepreneurs and business owners involved in policy initiatives and socioeconomic development. He assured the church of government commitment to partnering with them in achieving these objectives.

The Chief of Staff encouraged the church to establish a business development desk headed by a pastor. This structure would identify and guide members with entrepreneurial potential. “Anytime support is needed, the Jubilee House will be available to assist,” Debrah added.

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, representing President John Mahama, commended Bishop Tackie-Yarboi and his College of Bishops for 40 years of dedicated service to VBCI and the nation. He praised the church’s comprehensive approach to ministry.

“Under Bishop Tackie-Yarboi’s anointed leadership, Victory Bible Church International has raised the foundations of many generations. You have not only preached the gospel but also built lives, strengthened families, mentored leaders, and empowered communities across Ghana and beyond,” Afriyie-Ankrah said.

Victory Bible Church International is a dynamic, Bible-based, Christ-centered church headquartered in Accra. Founded in June 1985, VBCI is dedicated to spreading the message of hope, love, and redemption through Jesus Christ. Its mandate, “Raising the Foundations of Many Generations,” draws from Isaiah 58:12.

The church marked its 40th anniversary on June 2, 2025. Its first service was held on June 2, 1985, at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra. Over the past four decades, the church has expanded to more than ten countries across four continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

In Ghana, the church has over 175 branches, with an administrative staff of more than 70 and several hundred lay ministers serving voluntarily. The ministry has over 30 consecrated Bishops globally who preside over 38 provinces. Each province oversees several sanctuaries, the local name for church branches. In total, VBCI operates 250 sanctuaries worldwide.

Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi established the church in Accra on June 2, 1985. It later changed its name from Victory Bible Church to Victory Christian Center before adopting its current name, Victory Bible Church International. Today, VBCI reaches millions across multiple continents and Bishop Tackie-Yarboi oversees hundreds of churches within and outside Ghana.

The church’s commission focuses on equipping members to be rooted in scripture so they become true disciples of Jesus who can raise other firm believers. The overarching objective is empowering believers to become disciples while fostering spiritual growth, community service, and evangelism.

VBCI envisions a transformed Ghana and beyond through strong generations of dedicated Christian families. The goal includes converting people to Christ, maturing them to express God in human form, equipping them for ministry, and helping them fulfill their missions. The church’s vision is that the gospel impacts individuals, families, and communities who then live out their faith in practical ways.

The anniversary celebration featured worship, cultural displays, and reflections on four decades of ministry impact. Government officials, religious leaders, and thousands of worshippers gathered at Independence Square for the thanksgiving service that marked this significant milestone in the church’s history.