Bishop Oyedepo Calls for Prayer Against Nigerian Insecurity

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide David Oyedepo has urged Christians to engage in seven days of midnight prayers following recent attacks on churches across Nigeria that resulted in multiple deaths and abductions. The religious leader’s warning comes amid mounting international pressure on Nigeria’s government to address security threats targeting Christian communities.

Oyedepo addressed his congregation during the fourth Pre Shiloh Encounter Church Service on Sunday, expressing alarm over developments in the preceding two weeks. He stated that recent events required an immediate spiritual response to halt the killings permanently.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a statement Friday condemning renewed violence against Christian communities in Nigeria and calling religious freedom an inalienable right. She urged the Nigerian government to strengthen protection for Christian and all religious communities while prosecuting those responsible for attacks.

Italy represents the second Group of Seven (G7) nation to publicly demand action on violence affecting Christians in Nigeria. President Donald Trump previously threatened military intervention if Nigeria failed to stop what he characterized as Christian genocide, though experts and Nigerian officials have disputed this characterization, noting that violence affects people of all faiths.

Gunmen attacked Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening around 6 p.m., killing two worshippers and abducting 38 others. The attackers struck while members held a thanksgiving service celebrating the rescue of 18 community members previously taken by armed groups.

Days earlier, armed assailants stormed St Mary’s Private Catholic Secondary School in Niger State, abducting over 300 students and teachers in one of Nigeria’s largest mass kidnappings in recent years. Kidnappers demanded 100 million naira per person for the Kwara church captives.

Oyedepo directed congregants at Faith Tabernacle to conduct one hour prayer sessions from midnight to 1 a.m. for seven consecutive nights beginning Sunday. He characterized the prayers as a spiritual operation sending angels against those responsible for violence.

The bishop declared that Nigeria would never become an Islamic state and stated the church remains indestructible despite ongoing attacks. He invoked curses on perpetrators and sponsors of violence targeting Christians, warning of divine consequences for those involved.

Oyedepo referenced warnings he has issued over 15 years regarding Nigeria’s security deterioration. He condemned what he described as trading people’s lives for comfort and declared that innocent blood shed demands vengeance.

The cleric instructed church members to anoint their homes and workplaces, designating them as protected spaces against attackers. He emphasized that any harm to church members would provoke spiritual retaliation against those responsible.

Nigeria’s population of approximately 230 million people divides nearly evenly between Muslims in the northern regions and Christians concentrated in southern areas. Armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have conducted insurgencies primarily in the majority Muslim northeast for over 15 years.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom found in 2024 that violence affects both Christian and Muslim populations in large numbers. The Council on Foreign Relations reports that most attacks have occurred in the majority Muslim northeast, with Muslims comprising the majority of victims despite Boko Haram’s hostility toward Christians.

Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) regarding religious freedom on Friday, a classification typically preceding potential sanctions. He instructed congressional leaders to investigate and recommend responses to the designation.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu defended his government’s efforts to protect religious freedom and rejected accusations of religious intolerance. Nigeria indicated willingness to accept United States assistance fighting armed groups provided its territorial integrity receives respect.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq visited Eruku following the church attack and deployed 900 Nigerian Army troops to secure the community. He acknowledged the attack reflected broader insecurity along the Kwara Kogi border region.

President Tinubu announced Sunday that all 38 worshippers abducted from the Kwara church had been rescued. Security operations continue in affected areas as authorities work to prevent additional attacks.

Living Faith Church Worldwide, commonly known as Winners Chapel, operates as one of Africa’s largest Pentecostal denominations with millions of members across Nigeria and international branches. The Canaanland headquarters complex in Ota, Ogun State, houses the 50,000 capacity Faith Tabernacle auditorium where Oyedepo delivered his message.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) stated the Eruku attack highlights a pattern of ongoing assaults on Christian communities in vulnerable areas. CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh noted that although official responses often dismiss fears of targeted violence, the frequency and intensity of incidents continue raising legitimate concern.

Farmer herder conflicts in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region have generated significant casualties beyond jihadist insurgencies. Competition over land and resources between predominantly Christian farming communities and largely Muslim herding populations has intensified as climate change affects traditional migration patterns.

Crisis Group research indicated that farmer herder violence proves six times deadlier than Boko Haram’s armed rebellion. The conflict has displaced entire communities and contributed to Nigeria’s food security challenges as farmers cannot safely access their land.

Security analysts emphasize that Nigeria’s violence reflects multiple overlapping crises including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, communal conflicts, and resource competition rather than singular religious persecution. Criminal gangs operate across religious and ethnic lines, targeting victims based on economic opportunity rather than faith.

The Nigerian government faces criticism domestically and internationally for its response to escalating insecurity. Critics point to insufficient troop deployments, inadequate equipment for security forces, and limited prosecution of perpetrators as factors allowing violence to continue.

Diplomatic analysts suggest Nigeria faces intensified global scrutiny following condemnation from both the United States and Italy. The pressure could compel decisive government action or risk serious geopolitical consequences affecting international relations and foreign investment.

Oyedepo’s call for spiritual intervention reflects a broader trend among Nigerian religious leaders advocating prayer alongside practical security measures. Many churches and mosques have increased security protocols including armed guards, surveillance systems, and evacuation procedures.

The Living Faith Church maintains that spiritual warfare complements rather than replaces physical security responses. Church officials encourage members to remain vigilant while trusting divine protection against threats.

Nigerian civil society organizations continue documenting security incidents and advocating for comprehensive reforms including improved intelligence gathering, community policing initiatives, and addressing root causes of conflict. Human rights groups emphasize the need for accountability mechanisms ensuring perpetrators face justice regardless of their affiliations.