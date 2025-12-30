Bishop Boxing Unveils Best Of Bukom 2 Fight Card

Bishop Boxing Promotions has announced a packed fight card for Best of Bukom 2, scheduled for New Year’s Day 2026 at Bukom Boxing Arena, featuring newly crowned Commonwealth Youth super flyweight champion Michael Abban in his first title defense.

The event, set for January 1, 2026, will see Abban defend his Commonwealth Youth super flyweight belt against Tanzanian challenger Muhsin Kizota while simultaneously competing for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan Africa title. The 19-year-old southpaw won the Commonwealth Youth title in October 2025 with a second-round stoppage of Nigeria’s Ogunyanju Sikiru in Lome, Togo, and carries an impressive record despite a recent three-month suspension for regulatory violations.

American promoter Dave Bishop, who holds Ghanaian citizenship and was enstooled as Nana Ekow Amu I, Development Chief of Nyanfeku Ekroful in the Central Region, described the event as an electrifying start to the new year showcasing incredible talent from Bukom and beyond. “This event promises to be a spectacular display of skill, strength, and sportsmanship, featuring both emerging and established fighters who are ready to make their mark in the ring,” Bishop stated in an exclusive interview.

The co-main event features an epic clash between undefeated Africanus Neequaye and Daniel Quaye for the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) super lightweight title. Neequaye, known as “Africa Star,” enters the contest with an unblemished record, while Quaye brings the moniker “High Tension” to what promoters are billing as one of the most anticipated domestic matchups of the year.

Another headliner pits knockout specialist Haruna Mohammed against Nii Ashitey Larbie for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) cruiserweight championship. Haruna, a former national cruiserweight champion boasting seven knockouts from seven wins, enters following two straight victories after losing his national title to Ahmed Abdula in June. Larbie brings eight wins and one draw from 10 fights, with his only defeat coming in March 2025 in Russia to Denis Savitsky.

The undercard includes several intriguing matchups, including Henry Malm versus Isaac Commey, which fight fans cannot miss according to promotional materials. Joseph Commey, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, will clash with southpaw Yakubu. The card also features a super amateur bout between Mathias Ashitey and Caleb Mensah.

Official weigh-ins will take place at Bukom Boxing Arena, followed by a press conference, though the specific date for these events was not confirmed in the announcement. The promotional outfit previously staged the successful first edition of Best of Bukom in August 2025, which featured victories by Sampson Segbedzi and Joseph Commey before capacity crowds.

Bishop Boxing Promotions has positioned the series as part of a broader vision to establish a full-scale boxing academy in Accra to develop local talent. The organization requires all fighters on its cards to complete eight hours of community service as part of their contracts, emphasizing social responsibility alongside competitive excellence. Bishop has expressed his goal of helping Ghana tap into the global boxing industry, valued at approximately seven billion dollars.

The event coincides with Ghana’s ongoing boxing reforms following the establishment of the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) in September 2025, which has implemented stricter regulatory standards for safety and credibility following the death of boxer Ernest Akushey.