Bishop Abioye Shares Wife’s Misdiagnosis During COVID Pandemic

Bishop David Abioye of the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly has revealed how his wife, Mary Abioye, was wrongly diagnosed with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Abioye disclosed this during Sunday live service while teaching on healing. He said when they got the HIV diagnosis, he immediately rejected it and requested a second check. The clergyman said he prayed based on scriptural revelation and his wife was checked again, but this time, they couldn’t find anything there. The bishop explained that the medical test initially showed that his wife was HIV positive. However, he refused to accept the result, declaring through faith that such illness could not affect his household.

“During COVID 19 they said my wife had HIV, I said no. Not in this body. By the time they checked her, because I got scriptural revelations the prince of this world came to check me and they have found nothing, so I said go and do the check up. They checked her up and they couldn’t find anything there. Healing is not for gentlemen, you don’t nurse sickness to go, you fight sickness to go,” Abioye narrated during the service at his Abuja based church.

After further medical checks, the result showed she was completely free from the virus. Bishop Abioye explained that his response came from unshakable confidence in divine healing power, saying that faith must be firm when faced with challenges. He said the incident tested his belief but ended as a testimony of healing power. The bishop’s testimony has sparked discussions on social media, with many praising his faith while others have raised questions about the initial diagnosis.

Medical experts note that false positive HIV test results, though rare, can occur due to various factors including cross-reactivity with antibodies from other conditions, recent vaccinations, or laboratory errors. Confirmatory testing using different methods is standard practice when an initial HIV test comes back positive. During the COVID 19 pandemic, many healthcare systems were under strain, which could have contributed to testing irregularities across various medical procedures.

Bishop Abioye, who stepped down from Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel) in October 2024 after serving as First Executive Vice President, now leads Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly. He retired at age 63 following a review of the church’s administrative policy which set a mandatory retirement age. The clergyman served under Bishop David Oyedepo for over four decades in various capacities, including as Resident Senior Pastor of Living Faith Churches in Kaduna, Durumi, and later Goshen near Abuja.

On May 4, 2025, Bishop Abioye officially inaugurated his new ministry, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, during the ministry’s first Sunday service which saw massive attendance. In his inaugural address, he made clear that the decision to start the new church was not influenced by public pressure or personal ambition, but was the result of divine calling. He stated that the assembly was founded on divine direction and dedicated to the spiritual development, edification, and triumph of the saints globally.

Bishop Abioye is married to Pastor Mary Abioye, and together they are blessed with three children: David Junior, Ruth, and Daniel. A graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ilorin, he worked briefly as a lecturer at Open Cast Polytechnic in Auchi before answering the call into full time ministry in October 1986. His life took a pivotal turn in 1980 when he met Bishop David Oyedepo during a Christian Student Fellowship, an encounter that evolved into four decades of stewardship under him.

The bishop is a renowned keynote speaker at both religious and secular conferences around the world and has authored several Christian literature and leadership books covering different areas of life. Bishop David Abioye was among the seven founding members of the world renowned Living Faith Church at its commencement with its first gathering at the Garden of Faith Church in Barnawa, Kaduna State, Nigeria.