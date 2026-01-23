Bisa Kdei x Adina x Sefa x Yaa Jackson

Renowned talent manager and music producer Emmanuel Arhin professionally known as Bossu Kule, has officially released his debut music project titled KOKO.

Bossu Kule, who has successfully managed top acts and serves as publicist for celebrated actor Lil Win and multiple award winning musician Bisa Kdei, steps into the spotlight with a project that blends music, storytelling, and social commentary.

“KOKO” is a song that brings together an impressive lineup of artists, including Adina, Sefa, Yaa Jackson and highlife heavyweight Bisa Kdei.

According to Bossu Kule, the project intentionally centers female voices, reflecting his mission to amplify women in the Ghanaian music industry, an area he believes deserves more recognition compared to its male counterparts.

Released under Bossu Kule Music, KOKO is more than a song, it is a love centered Ghanaian music that speaks directly to Ghanaian homes and relationships. The song delivers a powerful reminder that love is not entitlement but a responsibility, urging men to recognize, value, and protect the sacrifices made in the name of love for their women.

Stream Koko from below.