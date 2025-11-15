Bisa Kdei Releases New Single “Odo Pa”

Highlife singer Bisa Kdei has dropped a brand new single titled “Odo Dada”. After serving us with foreign melodies including his recent release, Regina, “Odo Dada” brings back the classic Bisa Kdei vibe, the same melodic richness and storytelling style that introduced us to sounds like “Odo Carpenter”.

“Odo Dada” blends his vocals, guitar strings and our indigenous authentic highlife rhythms that instantly remind listeners why Bisa Kdei remains one of Ghana’s most talented highlife talents.

With the song’s deep lyrics and heartfelt delivery, “Odo Dada” projects a clear love story that feels very refreshing, and has that sweetness and emotional sound fans have long associated with Bisa Kdei.

This project is not just for music lovers, but a beautiful reminder of Bisa Kdei’s unique skill in crafting, blending and producing authentic highlife music.

Stream “Odo Dada” by Bisa Kdei from below.