Binance Opens U.S. Stock Trading to Global Users

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance has rolled out access to more than 7,000 U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds for eligible users worldwide, while previewing a tokenized securities product it plans to launch in the coming weeks.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced on Wednesday that eligible users can now trade U.S. equities directly on its platform, marking the company’s most significant push yet into traditional financial markets.

The launch gives users access to more than 7,000 U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with zero commission. Users can buy fractional shares starting at just five dollars and will hold direct ownership of equities through a U.S.-regulated clearing broker, making them eligible for dividends and corporate actions. Select stocks will also be available for trading on a 24-hours-a-day, five-days-a-week basis.

The offering is enabled through Nest Trading Limited, Binance’s broker-dealer registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Purchases are primarily made using the USDC stablecoin, with additional support for BNB, USDT, USD1, and $U. Sale proceeds are received in USDC. A Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL) facility will also be available, allowing eligible users to earn passive income by lending out their stock holdings.

Co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Yi He described the move as part of a broader ambition to reach the next three billion users by removing barriers between traditional investing and digital finance. Binance co-Chief Executive Richard Teng added that tokenization holds the potential to give users greater control, more flexibility, and more financial freedom across markets.

Within weeks, and subject to regulatory approval, Binance plans to introduce bStocks, a tokenized securities product representing select U.S. stocks and ETFs. The instruments will be issued by BTECH Holdings Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) registered in the ADGM, and will be available for trading directly on the Binance exchange. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) must approve the issuance before bStocks go live.

Binance has been explicit that bStocks are not conventional shares and do not confer direct ownership in any listed company. The product also excludes U.S. persons entirely and has not been registered under U.S. securities law.

The broader significance of the launch lies in what it represents for decentralised finance (DeFi). By bridging traditional equity ownership with programmable, on-chain assets, Binance is positioning tokenized stocks as building blocks for lending, liquidity provision, and other DeFi applications at a scale few platforms can currently offer.

The exchange said it sees the stock trading launch as a natural extension of its multi-asset strategy, building on an approach already demonstrated through its perpetual futures products and widening the gap between itself and rival platforms competing for retail investors globally.