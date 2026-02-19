Binance Lets Families Gift Crypto to Children This Ramadan

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, rolled out a set of new features for its Binance Junior platform on Thursday, expanding what children aged 6 to 17 can do with digital assets under parental supervision and timing the update to coincide with the Ramadan and Lunar New Year gifting season.

The enhancements, which build on Binance Junior’s initial launch in December 2025, introduce three notable additions: a Red Packet gifting feature that allows relatives and family friends to send crypto directly to children’s Junior accounts, a Merchant Pay function enabling young users to spend at selected merchants, and a fully integrated mobile version of the company’s illustrated educational resource, the “ABCs of Crypto” eBook, now embedded directly within the Junior app.

The Red Packet feature functions as a digital version of the traditional gift envelope common during Asian and Islamic festive celebrations. Non-parental adult Binance users can send crypto gifts to Junior accounts, with the total amount that any child account can receive capped at an annual threshold of USD 12,000 covering both regular transfers and Red Packet gifts combined. Once that ceiling is reached, the account stops accepting new transfers until the next annual cycle begins. Parents retain full authority to activate or deactivate the feature entirely.

Merchant Pay allows Junior users to make payments at selected merchants, while certain merchant category codes, including gambling and tobacco, remain permanently restricted. The feature is designed to provide practical experience managing digital funds within a controlled environment, introducing concepts of budgeting and responsible spending in a setting where guardrails are built into the system rather than applied after the fact.

The educational component carries strategic weight for Binance. Rather than pushing users to external learning hubs, Binance is keeping education inside the product, reinforcing a controlled learning environment and allowing parents to guide how and when concepts are introduced. The illustrated eBook breaks down foundational terms covering security, blockchain technology, and types of digital assets in a format designed for younger audiences.

Binance Co-Chief Executive Officer Yi He described the platform’s purpose as teaching children to manage allowances responsibly while developing healthy money habits from an early age. She indicated that further updates are planned, noting that many of the current features emerged from community feedback.

The Junior roadmap reflects a broader trend of exchanges positioning themselves less as trading venues and more as financial platforms, with savings, payments, gifting and education increasingly bundled together, mirroring traditional financial technology applications but built on cryptocurrency infrastructure.

The product has not been without controversy since its December 2025 launch. Reaction from the crypto community has been polarised, with some members criticising Binance for targeting children while others have praised the parental tools and described early crypto education for the next generation as significant for real adoption. Binance Junior is available in select countries through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with feature availability varying by jurisdiction and local regulatory requirements.