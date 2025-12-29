Bills Microcredit Marks Strong 2025 Performance with Employee Awards, Ten Vehicles and Cash Prizes

Bills, Ghana’s leading microfinance institution, marked a strong close to 2025 with its End-of-Year Dinner and Awards Night, recognising outstanding performance across its nationwide operations and rewarding excellence among its approximately 1,700-strong workforce.

Held under the theme of “Gratitude and Growth,” the event brought together management, staff, partners, and stakeholders to reflect on a year of significant achievement and steady transformation within the microfinance sector. It also provided an opportunity to acknowledge the people whose work continues to drive the institution’s impact across the country.

In his address, Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, Chief Executive Officer of Bills Microcredit, highlighted the institution’s 2025 performance, including the disbursement of almost GH¢2 billion in loans across all 16 regions of Ghana.

He emphasised that these figures represented more than financial outcomes, pointing instead to the real impact on entrepreneurs, small business owners, and families who rely on access to finance to grow their livelihoods.

“This year, we chose to get closer to our customers. We sat with the provision store owner in Takoradi, the poultry farmer in Ho, the seamstress in Tamale. We listened. And in listening, we understood something important: when people feel seen, they grow,” he said.

Kojo Dei Kwarteng, Board Chairman of Bills Microcredit, underscored the institution’s governance strength and long-term positioning.

He stated that the Board’s confidence lies not only in performance outcomes, but also in how those outcomes are achieved, through strong systems, disciplined governance, and careful attention to risk, compliance, and accountability.

He further commended management and staff for their professionalism, noting that trust remains the cornerstone of financial services and must be earned consistently.

Founded by Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings and Foundation, Bills has evolved from a belief in supporting everyday people into a nationwide financial services institution serving entrepreneurs and small businesses across Ghana.

Earlier in the day, at a Staff Durbar held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the Founder announced a 100% end-of-year bonus to staff, a declaration met with excitement and jubilation.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance reports reviewed since his exit from active leadership, noting that major targets for the year had been met and, in several cases, exceeded.

He disclosed that in Ghana alone, nearly GH¢2 billion was disbursed to over 350,000 customers in 2025, while across the group, more than US$400 million supported close to 700,000 small businesses and individuals.

“What gives me the greatest satisfaction is seeing an institution that serves people with dignity continue to grow beyond any one individual. That is when you know the systems are working and the purpose is intact. When customers continue to trust the organization, even in my absence, that trust belongs to the people who show up every day,” Quaye said.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards recognising excellence at team, operational, and individual levels.

Twelve outstanding sector teams were honoured for collective performance, discipline, and service delivery, with each team receiving a cash award of GH¢20,000. Individual excellence was also recognised in key operational and customer-facing roles.

The Most Outstanding Operations Manager received GH¢20,000, while the Most Outstanding Customer Experience Executive received GH¢10,000 in recognition of measurable impact on operational efficiency and service quality.

The climax of the ceremony was the presentation of ten Toyota Vitz vehicles to five top-performing staff across key operational functions, including Credit Risk Analysis, Recovery, Cluster Management, General Monitoring, and Employee of the Year, as well as five long-serving employees whose dedication has contributed significantly to the institution’s growth since 2016 and 2017.

The awards night was complemented by live performances from Nacee, Moliy, Mona4Reall, Medikal, Shatta Wale, and international Afrobeats star Davido, adding to an atmosphere of celebration and appreciation for the year’s achievements.

As Bills Microcredit looks ahead to 2026, the institution remains focused on deepening customer relationships, strengthening technological capabilities, and expanding financial inclusion across Ghana, while upholding the highest standards of governance, integrity, and responsible growth.