Billions in Education Spending Lost to Abandoned Projects

Ghana’s struggle to complete senior high school infrastructure has emerged as a major fiscal burden, with billions of cedis allocated annually unable to reverse a deepening crisis of abandoned facilities and idle completed structures that continue weakening the economic value of public investments.

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) remains the main channel for capital financing, with GH¢9.9 billion allocated in the 2026 fiscal year. This allocation includes GH¢4.2 billion earmarked specifically for Free Senior High School (Free SHS) and free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) infrastructure and services. The 2025 budget saw GH¢3.934 billion approved to restart 3,606 dormant projects across senior high schools, technical institutes, and colleges of education.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has defended these allocations as necessary to restore stability. Speaking during a working visit to the Upper East Region in September 2025, he announced that the government will spend GH¢1 billion from GETFund in 2026 to address infrastructure deficits and eliminate the double track system. The double track system, introduced in 2018, divides students into alternating groups due to accommodation shortages.

“Next year, under the Reset Agenda of President Mahama, the government will spend GH¢1 billion of GETFund to deal with expanded infrastructure to respond to the double track system,” Iddrisu stated at Zebilla Senior High Technical School. He acknowledged that learning resources and aids are not available in many schools but emphasized that Free SHS is here to stay.

Despite these commitments, credible audits continue highlighting significant inefficiencies. The 2024 Auditor General’s report revealed that public institutions recorded financial irregularities amounting to GH¢18.4 billion, representing a 109 percent increase from the 2023 figure of GH¢8.8 billion. Contract management failures alone accounted for GH¢871.8 million in losses, largely from unpaid interim payment certificates that triggered GH¢615.9 million in outstanding interest liabilities.

The problem extends beyond newly stalled projects. A 2023 assessment found that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies recorded total irregularities of GH¢49.7 million related to abandoned or delayed projects, as well as completed projects never put to use. These facilities, including classroom blocks, dormitories, and ancillary structures, were completed but left idle due to administrative lapses, absent handover processes, or lack of utility connections.

Many abandoned facilities also lack essential documentation such as valid contracts, architectural drawings, or bills of quantities. This absence complicates re awarding and reactivating projects, prolonging abandonment and diminishing the value of earlier investments. Examples include a completed dining hall and toilet block at SDA Senior High School in Akim Sekyere that were never handed over, and modern water closet facilities at Kumasi Girls’ SHS, Tamale Islamic Science SHS and Mamprobi Sempe Cluster of Schools that remain unused because of absent running water.

The financial losses tied to stalled and unused infrastructure tighten fiscal space at a time when education spending is rising sharply. The government expects to spend about GH¢5 billion on Free SHS in 2025, and inefficiencies in capital investment amplify the budgetary pressure. Funds that could have improved dormitory capacity, science labs, classroom blocks, and learning resources instead remain locked in abandoned concrete structures.

From a macroeconomic perspective, these inefficiencies reduce the productivity of public investment and weaken Ghana’s fiscal credibility. They can heighten investor perceptions of public sector execution risk, influence future borrowing terms, and reduce the efficiency of debt funded capital expenditure. The opportunity cost is substantial. If even a portion of the abandoned or unused projects were operational, many schools facing severe congestion could have expanded capacity without requiring additional emergency spending.

In July 2025, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson ordered a forensic audit into 55 stalled infrastructure projects after discovering that some contractors drew down loans with no work done to match the amounts withdrawn. The audit, being conducted by the Auditor General in partnership with one of the Big Four accounting firms, will examine how disbursed funds were used, particularly in cases where physical progress does not match financial drawdowns.

The government has also allocated GH¢13 billion for arrears clearance in the 2025 fiscal year, addressing unpaid bills that exceeded GH¢20 billion as of December 2024. President John Dramani Mahama revealed in his State of the Nation Address in February 2025 that as many as 85 percent of awarded contracts have been stalled, and contractors have stopped work due to non payment.

The need for expanded SHS infrastructure remains acute. Enrollment growth driven by Free SHS continues to outpace capacity in many schools, particularly in dormitories, laboratories, classroom blocks, and teaching resources. Iddrisu has acknowledged systemic gaps, noting that stalled projects across colleges of education have had their contracts terminated and will be re awarded to reflect real and meaningful value to encourage contractors to complete the projects.

A World Bank supported initiative may provide relief. The Ghana Secondary Learning Improvement Programme (GSLIP), a two year project valued at US$180 million, aims to end the double track system. Education Minister Iddrisu announced that GH¢1.1 billion has been allocated under GSLIP to execute infrastructure expansion and quality improvement in 2026. This includes expanding Category A schools, upgrading 10 schools from Category B to Category A, upgrading 30 schools from Category C to Category B, and completing 30 Community Day Senior High Schools known as E Blocks.

Yet without structural reforms to project oversight, documentation management, and handover protocols, the risk of repeated inefficiencies remains high. The combination of high expenditure and recurring infrastructure wastage continues to undermine Ghana’s economic efficiency and weakens the potential of education to serve as a long term productivity catalyst. The question facing policymakers is whether the latest round of allocations will finally break the cycle, or simply add to the growing inventory of incomplete promises scattered across the country’s educational landscape.