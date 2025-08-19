Billionaire Otedola Shares His Blueprint for Success in New Memoir

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has released a deeply personal account of his rise to the top of Africa’s business world.

His new memoir, Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business, details the strategic moves and resilient mindset that propelled him from entrepreneurial dreams to building a vast empire in oil, power, and finance by the age of 41.

The book is more than a success story. It offers a candid look at the crises and setbacks that tested him, framing them as essential stepping stones rather than failures. Otedola argues that innovation and the ability to reinvent oneself are crucial to turning moments of crisis into opportunity. He also delves into his philosophy on philanthropy, viewing it as a way to build a legacy that extends far beyond wealth.

The memoir has already drawn praise from prominent global figures, including the head of the World Trade Organization, who noted the rarity of such firsthand accounts from African business leaders. It is positioned as a guide and an inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs on the continent.

Making It Big is available globally in hardback, paperback, and digital formats.