BigTwins Africa Music and Dance Ensemble Lights Up Chale Wote Festival 2025

The Independence Square roared with rhythm, culture, and unmatched energy as Bigtwins Africa Music and Dance Ensemble took center stage as the headline act of this year’s Chalewote Festival 2025.

The 17-member powerhouse ensemble, led by the legendary twins Chief Hassan Fusseini Mohammed and Fuseini Mohammed, delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. With their signature fusion of traditional African music and vibrant highlife, Bigtwins proved once again why they are Ghana’s global cultural ambassadors.

Fans were left breathless as the group performed their acclaimed hit “Don’t Waste My Time” before unveiling an unreleased track that sent shockwaves through the crowd – “Tell Me You Got Love for Me.” The song, a soulful yet energetic masterpiece, offered the Chalewote audience an exclusive first taste of what’s to come in Bigtwins’ next era of music.

The performance was more than just music – it was a celebration of Ghanaian identity, weaving drums, dance, and harmonies into a spectacular cultural showcase. With an audience made up of both young and old, Ghanaians and the diaspora alike, Independence Square transformed into a carnival of unity, joy, and electrifying vibes.

This historic night also marks the beginning of a thrilling journey for Bigtwins. The ensemble has announced plans for a major world tour in 2026, taking Ghana’s rich rhythms to global stages. Before then, the group will proudly represent Ghana at Brazil’s iconic Carnival in 2026, where they will bring African highlife and tradition to the heart of South America in a breathtaking cultural exchange.

“Performing at Chalewote as the headline act at Independence Square is more than an honour it is a call to carry Ghana’s heartbeat to the world,” said Chief Hassan Fusseini Mohammed. “Our music is a bridge between past and future, Africa and the world.”

As the dust settles from Chalewote 2025, one thing is clear: Bigtwins Africa Music and Dance Ensemble are not just performers they are a movement.

About Bigtwins Africa Music and Dance Ensemble

Formed in Ghana and led by the famous twins Chief Hassan Fusseini Mohammed and Fuseini Mohammed, Bigtwins is a 17-member ensemble renowned for their explosive performances that blend traditional African rhythms, cultural storytelling, and highlife music. With over a decade of global performances across continents, the group continues to redefine African music and inspire audiences worldwide.