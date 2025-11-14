Bigoo’s Brand Ambassador Stonebwoy Drops New Campaign Hit for the Brand

Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy, the proud brand ambassador for Bigoo Drinks, has once again teamed up with the beverage giant to release a brand-new song and star in a TV commercial that’s quickly become a viral sensation. The collaboration has sparked widespread excitement across social media, earning praise for its brilliant fusion of entertainment, branding, and national pride.

Stonebwoy, who has been associated with Bigoo over the period, previously visited the Twellium factory and commended management for their consistent quality production — a standard that has enhanced the reputation of Ghanaian manufacturing both locally and internationally. His latest project with Bigoo goes beyond endorsement; it celebrates Ghanaian creativity and innovation while promoting a beverage brand loved by all.

Bigoo, produced in Ghana by Twellium Industrial Company Limited, comes in a variety of refreshing flavours including Cola, Cocktail, Coconut, Lemon, Apple, Grape, and more.

Known for its taste, quality, and affordability, the The brand was recently honoured with the 2025 Flavoured Drink of the Year award, solidifying its leadership in the beverage industry. Every bottle of Bigoo is produced under ISO 9001:2015 and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring world-class standards.

The new campaign featuring Stonebwoy — combining music, dance, and social media engagement — has significantly boosted Bigoo’s visibility across Ghana and beyond. Fans have applauded the creative approach, highlighting how the partnership reflects both cultural authenticity and industrial excellence. It shows how a locally rooted collaboration can thrive globally.

