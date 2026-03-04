Big Tech Pours US$125 Million Into Race Against AI Watchdog Candidate

A New York state lawmaker with a master’s degree in computer science and nearly a decade of experience inside the technology industry has become the primary target of an artificial intelligence industry super political action committee (super PAC) armed with over $125 million, in what is shaping up as one of the most expensive congressional primary battles of the 2026 United States midterm election cycle.

Alex Bores, a New York Assembly member running to represent the state’s 12th Congressional District in Manhattan, was chosen as the first target of Leading the Future, a super PAC that formed with a commitment of more than $100 million to support policymakers who favour a light-touch or no-touch approach to artificial intelligence regulation. The PAC has raised $125 million with the stated goal of going after candidates who introduce artificial intelligence legislation and supporting those who back minimal oversight of the industry.

Leading the Future is backed by OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and AI search startup Perplexity. Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, who is also a major donor to President Donald Trump, is among the super PAC’s prominent backers.

The irony is hard to miss. Bores formerly worked at Palantir, the artificial intelligence company now powering controversial raids and high-volume deportation efforts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He told TechCrunch he quit Palantir specifically over its work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2019. Despite that, a super PAC partly funded by Palantir’s co-founder has spent money on attack ads accusing Bores of having built and sold the technology enabling deportations. Bores’ campaign has sent a cease-and-desist letter to one of the PAC’s affiliated groups alleging the advertisements contain false and defamatory statements.

The target of the spending is Bores’ record on artificial intelligence oversight. He is the chief sponsor of New York’s bipartisan Responsible Artificial Intelligence Safety and Education (RAISE) Act, which requires large artificial intelligence labs to maintain a safety plan to prevent critical harms, follow their own plan, disclose critical safety incidents, and prohibits firms from releasing models with unreasonable risks. Civil penalties of up to $30 million apply for non-compliance. The RAISE Act was signed into law by New York Governor Kathy Hochul in December 2025.

Bores has said the industry committed to spending at least $10 million against him specifically. “They’re targeting me to make an example of me,” he said, adding that his technical background is exactly why he became the first target. “I actually deeply understand the technology and I can’t be dismissed as ‘this person just doesn’t understand it.'”

The campaign has not gone unanswered. Public First Action, a super PAC backed by a $20 million donation from Anthropic, is spending $450,000 to boost Bores in the race, pitching a vision of artificial intelligence development centred on transparency, safety standards and public oversight. A Gallup poll last year found that 80 percent of Americans support artificial intelligence safety standards even if it means slower development of the technology.

If elected, Bores would be only the second Democrat in Congress with a computer science degree a distinction that has made him both a credible voice for regulation and the industry’s most immediate political concern.