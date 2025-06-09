Big Dawood’s Let Love Lead NGO Meets Key Stakeholders Ahead of 3rd Edition of Annual Sanitation Drive

In a bid to expand its impact and deepen collaborative efforts, Let Love Lead NGO, founded and led by renowned philanthropist and traditional leader Nene Lartey Osakonor I (popularly known as Big Dawood), has begun engaging key national stakeholders ahead of the 3rd edition of its annual sanitation drive, set for Saturday June 14, 2025.

The upcoming campaign, expected to be the most impactful to date, builds on the momentum of the successful 2023 and 2024 clean-up exercises held in Spintex. These previous editions garnered national attention, mobilized hundreds of volunteers, and showcased the transformative power of community-led sanitation efforts.

As part of its strategic preparations, Let Love Lead NGO has initiated high-level consultative meetings with influential figures, including the National Chief Imam, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Traditional Leaders, Social Media Influencers, Market women, Celebrities, District Chief Executives and Mayor of Accra. These engagements aim to secure broad-based support and encourage the active participation of all sectors in the 2025 initiative.

In addition to top political, religious, and traditional leaders, several key institutions have also been invited to support and participate in the initiative. These include the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, National Security Council Secretariat, Zoomlion Ghana, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), BuzstopBoys, and all major media houses. Their involvement is expected to further strengthen the national character and operational effectiveness of the exercise.

This year’s edition will be held at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, ground zero of the tragic June 3rd disaster, marking a solemn 10-year commemoration of the national tragedy. The location was deliberately chosen to symbolize both remembrance and resilience, while also drawing attention to the urgent need for proactive environmental management in Ghana’s urban centres.

Speaking on the decision to involve national leaders, Nene Lartey Osakonor I stated, “We want this to be more than just a clean-up. We want it to be a national moment, where leaders, influencers, and everyday citizens come together to honour the past, care for the present, and prepare for the future.”

Big Dawood also announced that: “Let Love Lead NGO will be making donations to over 150 victims of the June 3rd disaster during this year’s drive. It’s our way of saying we remember, we care, and we are here to support the healing process.”