Big Dawood Leads Annual Sanitation Campaign Through Nima and Mamobi on June 6

As Ghana marks 11 years since the tragic June 3 disaster, Let Love Lead NGO, under the leadership of philanthropist and humanitarian Big Dawood, will organize the fourth edition of its annual sanitation exercise aimed at promoting environmental cleanliness and public health.

The cleanup exercise is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m. in parts of Accra that continue to face sanitation challenges.

This year’s exercise will cover key areas including the Nima Market Overhead, the Mamobi Gutter, and the Paloma vicinity, where volunteers, community members, and supporters of the initiative are expected to join efforts to clear waste and improve the environment.

The annual sanitation drive forms part of activities organized by Let Love Lead NGO to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the June 3, 2015 disaster, one of Ghana’s deadliest tragedies. The initiative also serves as a reminder of the critical role proper sanitation and drainage maintenance play in preventing future disasters.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, the organizers called on residents, youth groups, corporate bodies, and the general public to participate in the cleanup effort and contribute to building cleaner, safer communities.

Since its inception, the annual sanitation drive has become a flagship community service project of Let Love Lead NGO, reflecting the organization’s commitment to social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and community development.

Participants are expected to assemble at the Nima Market Overhead from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, before proceeding along the designated cleanup route through Mamobi Gutter and the Paloma area.

The organizers have encouraged all volunteers to arrive early and come prepared for the exercise as they work together to promote a cleaner and healthier Accra.