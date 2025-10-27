Big Applause For Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi — A Key Force Behind Accra’s 2025 International Arts, Craft Market!

Source: Samuel M. Obuobi

In a heartfelt moment of honour and recognition, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Director in charge of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), was honoured last night, Saturday, 25th October, 2025 at the W. E. B Dubois Centre for Pan African Culture in Cantonments, for his exceptional contributions and support to the International edition of the Accra Arts and Crafts Market that took place from 17th – 26th October, 2025.

The honour was conferred by the Management of the Accra Arts and Crafts Market, led by Manager Adnan Mohammed and Deputy Manager Wango Abdul Karimu, during a Gala and Awards night hosted to mark the end of her 10-day exhibition. Mr Kusi received a citation acknowledging his pivotal role in enhancing the event’s visibility by way of marketing and PR, whilst fostering strategic partnerships.

Mr Kusi’s professional journey reflects a blend of academic excellence, industry experience, and dedication to national development. A proud alumnus of Prempeh College, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon, before obtaining a Master of Arts in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now UNIMAC-GIJ) in 2020.

He further pursued an MBA in Marketing at the Methodist University College, Ghana, graduating in 2022. He also holds a Certificate in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

His service to Ghana’s tourism sector spans over a decade. From 2010 to 2014, he served as Board Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Ghana Tourism Authority. He later worked as Special Assistant to the late CEO of the Authority, Mr Charles Osei Bonsu, from 2014 to 2017.

Mr Kusi was appointed Principal Corporate Affairs Officer in 2019, a position he held until early 2024, when he was elevated to Deputy Director, Domestic Marketing. In February 2025, he was again appointed by elevation as the Deputy Director in charge of Corporate Affairs.

Known for his strong Pan-African and nationalistic values, Mr Kusi has played key roles in several national tourism committees and programmes, contributing to the development and promotion of Ghana’s tourism landscape.

The international edition of the Accra Arts and Crafts Market and fair, spanning a period of 10 days did not only promoted Ghanaian products but also supported small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in exporting their goods beyond the country’s borders. The market fair has been going on for the past eight (8) years, but the international edition started last year. Countries that participated included Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, etc.

It was a vibrant celebration of African creativity, culture, and craftsmanship. It brought together artisans, designers, and creators from Ghana and abroad, all showcasing a wide array of handmade products—fashion, art, crafts, décor, food, and more. The Accra Art & Craft Market is a platform that bridges the gap between artisans and audiences, elevating local crafts while promoting cultural heritage. The “international edition” reflects participation beyond Ghana, creating opportunities for exchange, exposure, and networking.

Attendees such as locals, foreigners, diasporans, tourists, diplomats, etc, browsed and purchased authentic, locally made goods, enjoyed cultural performances, and engaged in cross-cultural exchange. The event was framed as an opportunity to “Experience the Magic of Africa through art, fashion, food, and more!” under the theme, “From Local Hands to the Global Stage”.