Bibiani MCE Welcomes NDC Chairman, Highlights Development Projects

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, on January 19, 2026, officially welcomed the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during his “Thank You” tour of the municipality. The visit, which follows the party’s victory in the December 2024 elections, was described by the MCE as a symbol of unity and dedication to progress.

In his remarks, the MCE noted that since assuming office on April 23, 2025, the municipality has witnessed significant developments with support from Members of Parliament and the Assembly. He cited ongoing projects, including the construction of a health center with accommodation at Subri Nkwanta, a six-unit classroom block at Donkorkrom, 14 mechanized boreholes, and road reshaping works expected to begin next week.

He further highlighted the recent sod-cutting for the Whenampoli Junior High School and the reconstruction of Bibiani Anglican JHS, which was destroyed by fire four years ago. Another sod-cutting ceremony for a new health center at Adobewora was scheduled to take place after the chairman’s visit.

While celebrating these achievements, the MCE raised concerns about high youth unemployment in the municipality. He appealed to the NDC leadership to support efforts in securing opportunities for young people in the security services, stressing that such initiatives would empower the youth and strengthen community stability.

The MCE expressed gratitude to the National Chairman and his delegation for their leadership and urged continued collaboration to build a brighter future for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai.