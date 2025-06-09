Bibiani Gold Stars Must Strengthen Squad for African Campaign – Frimpong Manso

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach Frimpong Manso has emphasized the need for squad reinforcements as the club prepares for its maiden CAF Champions League appearance.

The Ghana Premier League champions will require strategic signings to compete effectively at the continental level, according to the experienced tactician.

Manso acknowledged the higher competitive standard of African club football, stressing the importance of blending experienced players with emerging talent. “Africa is at a different stage altogether,” he stated, revealing that club leadership would convene to deliberate on necessary additions to bolster the squad. The coach’s comments follow Gold Stars’ historic league triumph, which secured Ghana’s spot in Africa’s premier club competition.

Reflecting on their domestic success, Manso credited their comprehensive preseason preparation as the foundation for their campaign. “The preseason played a key role in our success this season,” he explained. “Throughout the preseason, we lost only one game. That momentum carried into the first round of the league.” Despite not having what he described as “extraordinary players,” Manso highlighted the squad’s collective determination as the driving force behind their achievement.

The upcoming continental assignment presents both opportunity and challenge for the relatively young club. African competitions typically demand deeper squads and more versatile tactical approaches to handle the rigorous travel schedule and varied opposition styles. Gold Stars’ management now faces critical decisions in the transfer market to ensure their African debut doesn’t become a mere learning experience but a platform to establish their growing reputation.

Ghanaian clubs have historically struggled in CAF interclub competitions, with financial constraints often limiting their ability to retain top players or make quality signings. Gold Stars’ approach to squad building in the coming months could set a template for how mid-sized Ghanaian clubs can transition from domestic success to continental relevance.