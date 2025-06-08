Bibiani Gold Stars Clinch Maiden Ghana Premier League Title

Bibiani Gold Stars secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League championship with a decisive 3-0 victory over Accra Lions on the final day of the season.

The Bibiani-based club, which only gained top-flight qualification in 2021, lifted the trophy after a dominant performance capped their campaign.

The win confirmed Gold Stars as champions, finishing ahead of nearest challengers Nations FC. Nations FC, who were title contenders until the final matchday, ended the season in second place with 60 points. The final standings highlight Gold Stars’ achievement in claiming the league title ahead of established competitors.

This triumph marks a historic milestone for Bibiani Gold Stars, transforming from a relatively new Premier League entrant to Ghana’s top club within three seasons. The victory underscores a significant shift in the league’s competitive landscape, breaking the traditional dominance of long-established clubs based in major urban centers.