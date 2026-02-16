Bianca Censori Named as Potential Witness in Kanye West Malibu Lawsuit

Bianca Censori may soon find herself in court after being named as a potential witness in an ongoing lawsuit involving her husband Kanye West, with former project manager Tony Saxon intending to call her to testify at trial currently scheduled for Friday, February 21.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Saturday, February 15, Saxon, who is suing West over renovations to his Malibu mansion, intends to call Bianca to testify at trial. It is not yet clear what specific evidence or testimony Saxon believes she can provide, though a 2024 report by The New Yorker suggested that Censori had at one point acted as an intermediary during the renovation project.

Saxon filed the lawsuit claiming he was hired in September 2021 as project manager, caretaker and 24 hour security for the Malibu property. He alleges he worked 16 hour days and was made to sleep on the floor using a coat as bedding while overseeing the remodel.

In his complaint, Saxon claims tensions escalated in November 2021 when West allegedly instructed him to remove all the home’s windows and electricity. Saxon also alleges the rapper demanded the demolition of marble bathrooms and removal of plumbing in addition to electrical systems.

Saxon states he raised concerns about safety risks, particularly after West allegedly proposed bringing large industrial generators inside the property, which he feared could create a serious fire hazard. He allegedly pushed back against the idea of bringing in large generators inside the house, insisting that it would be a fire hazard.

He further alleges that West warned him he would be considered an enemy if he did not comply and told him, if you do not do what I say, you are not going to work for me. Saxon claims he refused to carry out the requests and was dismissed immediately, allegedly being paid for only one week of work.

The lawsuit seeks more than one million dollars in unpaid wages and damages for alleged labor code violations. By naming Bianca as a potential witness, Saxon appears to be widening the scope of the case ahead of trial.

West has denied the allegations. In a November 2023 filing, his attorney argued that even if Saxon experienced any damages, which West disputes, they were caused by other parties not by the rapper. The filing also contends that some of the work performed was done without West’s knowledge and requests that the court dismiss the lawsuit entirely.

His lawyers insisted that West was not responsible for the damages and that Saxon carried out tasks he was unaware of. The defense motion argues that any liability should be reduced accordingly if damages did occur, which West does not admit.

Censori, an Australian architect, married West in December 2022 and has kept a relatively low profile regarding her husband’s business dealings and legal matters. If called to testify, she would be stepping into the spotlight in a way she has largely avoided throughout their relationship.

The trial is expected to examine working conditions at the Malibu property, the scope of Saxon’s responsibilities and whether West’s alleged actions violated California labor laws. As the February 21 start date approaches, attention will focus on which witnesses ultimately take the stand and how their testimony shapes the outcome of this contentious dispute.

While the reason for calling Censori as a witness has not been publicly detailed in court filings, her potential testimony adds a new layer to the case. The Australian architect has not publicly commented on the matter or the lawsuit proceedings.

Censori, who previously worked as Head of Architecture at West’s Yeezy brand, has largely remained silent on public matters since her marriage to the rapper. Her appearance in court, if it occurs, would represent a rare public statement from someone who has carefully maintained privacy despite intense media attention surrounding her relationship with West.

The Malibu oceanfront property at the center of the dispute has been the subject of considerable attention since West purchased it in 2021. The beachfront home, which West bought for 57 million dollars, underwent the controversial renovation that forms the basis of Saxon’s complaint.

West’s legal team is expected to present evidence that Saxon’s termination was justified based on safety concerns or insubordination, while also arguing that the project manager exceeded his authority in making certain decisions. The defense is likely to challenge Saxon’s characterization of working conditions and compensation arrangements.

Saxon’s legal team will need to demonstrate that the alleged working conditions violated California labor laws and that West personally directed the actions that led to those violations. The testimony of Censori, if she appears, could potentially address communications between West and Saxon during the renovation period.

California labor law provides protections for workers who raise legitimate safety concerns in the workplace. If Saxon can establish that he was terminated for refusing to implement unsafe conditions, he may have grounds for wrongful termination claims in addition to wage and hour violations.

The case highlights broader issues within the construction and renovation industry regarding working conditions, particularly for live in project managers and caretakers. Saxon’s allegations of sleeping on the floor and working extended hours without adequate compensation reflect concerns that labor advocates have raised about exploitation in high profile renovation projects.

With the trial date rapidly approaching, both sides are preparing their cases and finalizing witness lists. Saxon’s decision to name Censori as a potential witness adds an unexpected personal dimension to the legal battle, though the nature of her possible testimony remains unknown.

The outcome of the trial could have implications for how celebrity renovation projects are managed and the protections afforded to workers on such assignments. Courts will weigh evidence regarding the specific allegations against broader questions of employer liability and worker rights.