Bharat Forge Aerospace Displays Advanced Technologies at Dubai Airshow

Indian aerospace manufacturer Bharat Forge Limited is presenting cutting-edge aerospace and defence innovations at Dubai Airshow 2025, highlighting India’s expanding role in global aerospace manufacturing.

The Pune-based multinational opened its exhibit at the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Pavilion, Stand Number 28, at Dubai World Central Airport on 17 November. The showcase runs through 21 November and features the company’s latest developments in aerospace forgings, precision structures, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and artificial intelligence (AI) driven manufacturing technologies.

Guru Biswal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bharat Forge Aerospace, emphasized the significance of the event for demonstrating India’s aerospace capabilities. He noted that Dubai Airshow provides an ideal platform to showcase India’s emergence as a reliable, high-technology partner in the global aerospace supply chain.

The exhibition displays live demonstrations, conceptual models, and interactive presentations covering the company’s contributions to unmanned aerial systems, lightweight alloys, and propulsion component development. These technologies have been developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which promotes self-reliance in critical aerospace sectors.

Bharat Forge’s capabilities now extend beyond advanced forgings to include comprehensive solutions for autonomous systems, digital manufacturing, and future-ready flight technologies. The company maintains operations across 18 manufacturing locations in five countries and serves geographically dispersed customers from concept to product design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and validation.

The organization, part of the Kalyani Group, serves multiple sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction, mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace. Company representatives have invited international partners and industry leaders to visit the exhibit during the five-day event.

Biswal stated that the company’s focus remains on collaboration, innovation, and sustainability as it helps define the next decade of aerospace engineering. The advancements on display reinforce Bharat Forge’s commitment to safety, precision, and performance across all operational domains.

The Dubai Airshow represents one of the aerospace industry’s premier events, attracting manufacturers, suppliers, and decision-makers from around the world. India’s growing presence at such international exhibitions reflects the country’s increasing technological sophistication in aerospace and defence manufacturing.