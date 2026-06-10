Bezos Challenges Musk’s Starlink in Africa With First Amazon Satellite Gateway in Kenya

Amazon’s local unit has applied for a licence to establish a ground station in Nairobi, positioning the company to compete directly with Starlink in one of Africa’s fastest-growing broadband markets.

Jeff Bezos is escalating his challenge to Elon Musk’s Starlink in Africa, with Amazon seeking regulatory approval to establish its first satellite gateway on the continent in Kenya, a move that could reshape competition in the region’s fast-growing satellite internet market.

Amazon’s local unit, Amazon Kuiper Kenya Limited, has applied to the Communications Authority of Kenya for an International Gateway Operator licence, according to a notice published in the Kenya Gazette. If approved, the licence would allow the company to operate satellite earth stations and related infrastructure used to transmit internet traffic between Kenya and international networks.

The proposed facility would serve as a critical gateway connecting Amazon’s low-Earth orbit satellite network, Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, to terrestrial internet infrastructure. Ground stations play a central role in satellite broadband operations by linking satellites in orbit to internet users on the ground, reducing latency and improving connection quality for services such as video streaming, voice calls and online gaming.

Amazon’s decision to place its first African gateway in Kenya highlights the country’s growing importance as a regional technology hub. Starlink entered Kenya in 2023 and now has more than 22,000 subscribers, ranking among the country’s fastest-growing internet service providers. The SpaceX-owned service has strengthened its position by introducing hardware financing plans and expanding coverage in underserved areas.

Amazon plans to deploy more than 3,200 low-Earth orbit satellites globally by 2028 as part of its effort to compete with Starlink. The company has positioned Leo as a broadband network capable of serving households, businesses, governments and telecommunications operators, with industry reports indicating targeted download speeds of up to 400 Mbps for standard users.

A report by Accra Street Journal noted that Kenya has emerged as a testing ground for satellite broadband adoption, with Starlink’s rapid growth demonstrating consumer willingness to pay for satellite connectivity when conventional broadband options fall short. A gateway in Kenya could also allow Amazon to support neighbouring markets from a single regional hub, strengthening its position across East Africa.

Amazon is also pursuing partnerships with telecommunications operators. Earlier this year, Amazon Leo signed an agreement with Vodafone to connect remote 4G and 5G mobile sites across Europe and Africa using satellite technology, with the African rollout expected through Vodacom. That partnership could have implications for Kenya, where Safaricom, the country’s largest telecom operator, is partly owned by Vodafone.

If approved, Amazon’s Kenyan gateway would become one of only about 100 ground stations supporting low-Earth orbit satellite networks globally, according to Deloitte estimates. For Amazon, the project represents a strategic foothold in a continent where connectivity demand continues to outpace infrastructure development. For Africa, the growing rivalry between Bezos and Musk could ultimately deliver faster internet, wider coverage and greater competition as two of the world’s richest entrepreneurs compete for a larger share of the digital infrastructure market.